€556,000 worth of fake euros from China found in Italy
- Published: Dec 12, 2014, 11 AM
1. 'Shanghai Money' seized
More than 300,000 fake 1- and 2-euro coins meant to imitate approximately €556,000 have been seized by Italian police in Naples, according to a Reuters report.
The counterfeit money was minted in China.
"Palermo prosecutor Calogero Ferrara, who led the so-called 'Shanghai Money' investigation, told reporters that this was the largest such seizure in the history of Europe's common currency, which began circulating in 2002," the report reads.
More on Chinese counterfeits:
- Counterfeit Proof silver American Eagles recently submitted to grading service, possibly from China
- Chinese police confiscate $20.7 million in fake notes
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