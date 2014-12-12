€556,000 worth of fake euros from China found in Italy

1. 'Shanghai Money' seized

More than 300,000 fake 1- and 2-euro coins meant to imitate approximately €556,000 have been seized by Italian police in Naples, according to a Reuters report.

The counterfeit money was minted in China.

"Palermo prosecutor Calogero Ferrara, who led the so-called 'Shanghai Money' investigation, told reporters that this was the largest such seizure in the history of Europe's common currency, which began circulating in 2002," the report reads.

More on Chinese counterfeits:

2. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 4:42 p.m. ET Friday:

3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?



From the fascinating to the funny, here are some of our favorite tweets about the Boston time capsule recovery on Thursday.



4. Today's most-viewed post

For 2014 Kennedy half dollar, value difference between Specimen 68 and Specimen 69 huge: Market Analysis

5. One of those time capsule tweets