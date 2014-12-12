€556,000 worth of fake euros from China found in Italy
- Published: Dec 12, 2014, 11 AM
1. 'Shanghai Money' seized
More than 300,000 fake 1- and 2-euro coins meant to imitate approximately €556,000 have been seized by Italian police in Naples, according to a Reuters report.
The counterfeit money was minted in China.
"Palermo prosecutor Calogero Ferrara, who led the so-called 'Shanghai Money' investigation, told reporters that this was the largest such seizure in the history of Europe's common currency, which began circulating in 2002," the report reads.
