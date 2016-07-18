Coin created to salute upcoming international gathering

The official Rio2025 coin, a Ghana 1-ounce silver 5-cedi piece created to honor the prestigious V Convención Internacional de Historiadores y Numismáticos, will officially launch during the event, held from Sept. 2 through 6 in Rio de Janeiro.

Only 250 of the 40-millimeter diameter pieces will be struck — 200 in a classic Proof finish and 50 coins featuring the RIO2025 logo in full color on the reverse.

The obverse shows a striking depiction of Corcovado Mountain, complete with its famous Christ the Redeemer statue and a winding train ascending its slopes. Inscriptions include FIVE CEDIS, CORCOVADO, 1 OZ / 999 / FINE / SILVER and the coat of arms of Ghana.

The reverse offers the official Rio2025 convention logo, along with the year of issue, 2025.

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The event celebrates a global numismatic heritage through academic sessions, curated exhibits, a commercial fair, and guided cultural tours — all set against the backdrop of Rio’s rich history and iconic scenery.

The coin is the first official numismatic tribute to the Rio convention. Its symbolic design, limited mintage, and prestigious debut make it a lasting memento of a truly international celebration of history, scholarship, and coin collecting.

Both the Proof and colorful versions are presented in a protective blister pack with a numbered certificate of authenticity, emphasizing their exclusivity and collectible value.

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