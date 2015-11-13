Club focused on ringed bimetallic coins notches milestone
- Published: Nov 13, 2015, 6 AM
The Worldwide Bimetallic Collectors Club, a group of collectors interested in coins that are ringed-bimetallic issues, has issued its 1,000th weekly newsmail.
The club, which explores the world of bi-, tri- and tetra-metallic coins and medals, reached the milestone on Oct. 10.
In a weekly email, WBCC Focal Point Martin Peeters keeps members up-to-date about new issues and discoveries in the world of coins with rings.
To mark the 1,000th weekly newsmail, the club issued a ringed-bimetallic medallion struck by the Penny Press Mint in the United States.
The Worldwide Bi-metallic Collectors Club was established Sept. 14, 1996, and bills itself as the very first Worldwide Collectors Club using the Internet.
WBCC representatives attend international coin shows, and next plan to gather during the 45th World Money Fair from Feb. 5 to 7 in Berlin, Germany.
For more information about the club, visit its website.
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio