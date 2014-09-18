Classical Numismatic Group moves London office to Bloomsbury
- Published: Sep 18, 2014, 6 AM
After more than 20 years in Mayfair, the London office of coin dealer and auction house Classical Numismatic Group is moving.
As of Sept. 22, 2014, the CNG London team of director Eric McFadden, numismatists Massimiliano Tursi and David Guest, office manager Alexandra Spyra and accounts manager Christina Jordan will welcome clients at a new premises at 20 Bloomsbury St.
The new office is located near the British Museum on the corner of Great Russell Street and Bloomsbury Street, a short walk from the London Underground stations of Holborn and Tottenham Court Road in an area of central London well known to the numismatic trade.
All aspects of the CNG business will continue as normal at the new address. Telephone and fax number will remain the same.
To contact CNG, telephone the firm at (011) 44 207 495 1888, email it or visit its website.
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio