Chinese silver dollar pattern leads Champion auction

A rare 1911 Long-Whisker Dragon silver dollar pattern from the Chinese empire realized $171,000, topping all lots in Champion Hong Kong Auctions’ Dec. 1 auction of classic Chinese coins.

The coin, which was graded Proof 62 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., added to the total $2,144,921.40 realized in the auction, one of three auctions Champion staged in conjunction with the inaugural Hong Kong Invitational Numismatic Convention.

A total of 401 lots from 495 offered, or 81 percent, were sold.

All lots are subject to an 18 percent buyer’s fee, reflected in the prices here.

Lots are posted for free viewing online at the firm’s website, www.cghka.com/english. Print catalogs may be ordered from the firm. For more information or to order catalogs, email Michael Chou at championghka@gmail.com, or telephone him at 646-270-9988 (from inside the United States), at 86-920 630 566 (from Taipei), at 81-909 015 0225 (from Japan) or at 86-1370 1793 363 (from Shanghai).

Some additional highlights:

China, Hong Kong, undated silver 50-cent pattern, Queen Victoria, design by L.C. Wyon, Krause-Mishler Pn79 (Standard Catalog of World Coins by Chester Krause and Clifford Mishler), “only two are known to exist,” this piece “the only one in private hands,” from the W&B Capital Collection, formerly in the Irving Goodman Collection, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Proof 64, $118,000.

China, Shenshi Province, undated (1898) silver 5-cent pattern, Heaton Mint, Lin and Ma 377 (Illustrated Catalogue of Chinese Gold & Silver Coins by Lin Gwo Ming, edited by Ma Tak Wo), NGC Specimen 64, $47,200.

China, Empire, 1911 silver 50-cent pattern, LM-39, Professional Coin Grading Service Specimen 64, $118,000.

China, Hupeh Province, 1904 silver 1 tael, Large Characters, LM-181, W&B Capital Collection, NGC About Uncirculated 58, $56,640.

China, Fengtien Province, undated (1907) copper $1 token, formerly in the Tracey Woodward Collection, “one of two known pieces,” choice AU, $118,000.

China, Empire, 1911 silver dollar pattern, Reversed Dragon, LM-31, NGC Mint State 62, $84,960.

China, 1914 silver dollar pattern, Yuan Shi Kai, with L. GIORGI signature, LM-67, Giorgi changed his design after being granted an audience with the president (Yuan Shi Kai) and thus the design was never issued for circulation, formerly in the W&B Capital Collection, NGC Mint State 63, $153,400.

China, undated (1916) Flying Dragon gold dollar, Yuan Shih Kai, LM-1114, KM-Pn44, NGC MS-62, $47,200.

China, Manchuria, 1928 silver dollar pattern, warlord Chang Tso Lin, believed to have been struck at the Tientsin (Tianjin) Mint, border created from stars, About Uncirculated, $118,000.

China, 1929 silver dollar pattern, Sun Yat Sen, A.MOTTI.INC, LM-91, formerly in the W&B Capital Collection, NGC MS-61, $63,720.

China-Szechuan-Shensi Soviet, 1934 silver dollar, medium solid stars, About Uncirculated, $18,880.

China, 1936 Sun Yat Sen nickel trial pattern, spade on reverse, character ping below the spade, J.C. Lee Collection, NGC MS-62, $30,680. ¦