Chinese rarity leads bidding in Hong Kong auction

One of the early silver dollars from China’s Kiangnan Province led all bidding during Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio’s April 1 to 3 auction in Hong Kong, realizing $298,750 with the 19.5 percent buyer’s fee.

The undated (1897) silver 7 mace and 2 candareens coin (dollar) featuring an ornamental edge, and whose obverse features a special inscription where the cross-bars of the A’s in KIANG-NAN are scarcely visible, was the top lot in the auction.

Four distinct edge varieties are known for Kiangnan Province’s first dollar coins, this type identified by Eduard Kann in Illustrated Catalog of Chinese Coins (Gold, Silver, Nickel & Aluminum) as Kann 66d, or the fourth type.

The coin is graded and encapsulated Mint State 62 Secure by Professional Coin Grading Service and had an estimate of $75,000 to $125,000 in U.S. funds.

It was one of many highlights from numerous consignments, including the Dr. John Abner Snell Collection, the second part of the Frank Robinson Collection, the Gen. M.S. Newton/Kenneth Bressett Collection and Part III of the Wa She Wong Collection.

Of the 1,750 lots offered, 1,620 lots (92.5 percent) were sold in the three sessions that comprised the first of three Hong Kong auctions the firm conducted from April 1 to 4.

The first auction realized an estimated $7.4 million, including the buyer’s fee, as part of an overall realization of $10.54 million, according to the firm.

Some additional highlights:

China, undated (circa 1923) gold dollar, President Tsao Kun in civilian clothes, unlisted in Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg, cataloged as Lin-Ma 1126 (Illustrated Catalogue of Chinese Gold & Silver Coins by Lin Gwo Ming, edited by Ma Tak Wo), Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Mint State 63, $34,655.

China, Year 8 (1919) gold $20 coin, Yuan Shih-kai, F-4, LM-1029, NGC MS-63, $19,120.

Empire of China, undated (1908) silver 7 mace and 2 candareens coin (dollar), LM-11, NGC MS-65, $38,837.50.

China, Year 3 (1911) silver half dollar pattern, Tientsin Mint, LM-39, that like so many of the 1911 issues, was never adopted for mass production “due to the outbreak of the 1911 revolution which gave way to the birth of the republic,” NGC MS-63, $95,600.

China, Year 16 (1927) Sun Yat Sen Mausoleum silver dollar pattern, LM-85, designed by Richard Placht, mintage of 480 pieces, NGC MS-61, $38,837.50.

China, Soviet issues, Hupeh-Honan-Anhwei, 1932 silver dollar, LM-888, NGC EF-45, $47,800.

China, undated (circa 1750) gold 10-tael ingot, 367.89 grams, “typical shape with slightly raised ends,” “three stamps across face similar to those found on ingots from the wreck of the VOC East-Indiaman Geldermalsen except the stamps on this bar are circular instead of square,” EF, $101,575.

China, Yuan Dynasty, Year 14 (1277) Yuan Bao silver sycee 50-tael ingot, Zhi Yuan, 1,894 grams, Kublai Khan, “experts suggest that approximately 10 of these Yuan Bao 50 tael ingots are known to exist, seven of which are accounted for in museums,” Very Fine, $131,450.

China, Chihli Province, Year 23 (1897) Pei Yang silver 50-cent coin, LM-445, “finest certified Pei Yang Arsenal 50-cent” coin, Professional Coin Grading Service MS-64 Secure, $77,675.

China, Chihli Province, Year 24 (1898) Pei Yang Arsenal silver 7 mace and 2 candareens coin (dollar), LM-449, “finest certified by either PCGS or NGC,” NGC MS-65, $59,750.

China, Hunan Province, Year 11 (1922) silver dollar, LM-867, Hunan Provincial Constitution, NGC MS-63, $15,535.

China, Kiangnan Province, undated (1897) silver 7 mace and 2 candareens coin (dollar), ornamental edge, LM-210a, NGC MS-63, $119,500.

China, Kiangsu Province, Kwan Ping trade coinage, “Chinese-Foreign circulating coin,” undated (circa 1868) silver pattern 1-mace coin, dies and patterns originated in England, LM-598, NGC MS-64, $107,559.

China, Kwangtung Province, undated (1891) silver 7 mace and 2 candareens coin (dollar), LM-113, “first Kwangtung coinage struck with corrected legends,” NGC Specimen 67, $167,300.

China, Kwangtung Province, undated (1891) silver 3 mace and 6 candareens coin (50 cents), LM-134, “corrected design,” NGC Specimen 67, $83,650.

China, Shanghai, Year 6 (1856) silver 1-tael coin, LM-589, issued by Wang Yung Sheng and engraved by Wan Chaun, type issued for about six months with monthly mintage of about 3,000 pieces (for a total of 18,000 mintage), NGC MS-61, $38,837.50.

Hong Kong, Queen Victoria, 1867 silver dollar, “light gold and grey toning,” “finest certified by either PCGS or NGC,” PCGS MS-65, $65,725. ¦