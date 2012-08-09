Chinese rarities offered at Stack's Bowers Hong Kong sale

A Year 21 (1932) copper pattern struck from dies prepared by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John Sinnock is one of the offerings at Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio’s Aug. 19 to 20 Hong Kong auction.

Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio is offering more than 1,600 lots of Chinese and other Asian coins in two sessions of its 2012 Hong Kong auction to be conducted Aug. 19 to 20, 2012.

Live bidding for the sale takes place at The Mira Hong Kong, 118 Nathan Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

In addition to live bidding, bids may also be submitted by mail, fax, telephone and via the Internet.

Session 1 consists of 560 lots, composed primarily of Chinese coins and foreign issues. Live bidding begins at 10:00 a.m. Hong Kong time, Sunday, Aug. 19.

Session 2 contains 555 lots and is devoted to ancients and provincial Chinese issues, with a start time of 10:00 a.m. Hong Kong time, Monday, Aug. 20.

A separate section of offerings, available in an online-only sale, consists of 520 lots of mixed Chinese and world coins. Bidding began July 30 and ends Aug. 28 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Of the many diverse and rare pieces offered in the auction, at least two pattern pieces in the public auction are expected to top the $100,000 (in U.S. funds) threshold.

The first, Lot 50200, is a rare Year 21 (1932) gold standard pattern dollar, struck in copper, with reeded edge. The pattern was struck at the Shanghai Mint with dies prepared by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John Sinnock at the Philadelphia Mint, though the planned gold standard coinage was never implemented. The piece is graded Specimen 63 red and brown by Professional Coin Grading Service and has an estimate of $100,000 to $150,000.

The second coin, Lot 50037, is a Year 3 (1911) Long Whisker Dragon, Ordinary Obverse pattern silver dollar, struck at the Tientsin Mint. Graded Specimen 63+ Secure by PCGS, the coin is characterized as “extremely rare” and is “lightly toned, lustrous and very attractive.” Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio gives the coin an estimate of $150,000 to $200,000.

For live online bidding, visit the Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio website at www.stacksbowers.com. New bidders are strongly recommended to register at least 48 hours before the start of the auction.

To submit a bid by mail, send a bid sheet to Att. Auction Department, Stack’s Bowers & Ponterio, 1063 McGaw Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, United States.

For fax bids, send a bid sheet by fax to 949-253-4091.

Telephone bids will be accepted by calling 949-253-0916.

A buyer’s fee of 19.5 percent will be added to all lots sold.

For more information on this auction or other sales, telephone the firm at 212-582-2580 (New York office) or 949-253-0916 (California office), email the company at info@stacksbowers.com or visit the Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio website at www.stacksbowers.com. ¦