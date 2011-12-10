Chinese rarities lead Baltimore world coin offering

A 1988 Year of the Dragon .999 fine gold 500-yuan coin realized $26,550 including 18 percent buyer’s fee, during Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio’s Nov. 16 to 19 auction.

A modern, low mintage Chinese coin highlighted bidding during Bowers and Ponterio’s Nov. 16 to 19 auction of world and ancient coins and paper money.

The highlight of the auction was a Year of the Dragon .999 fine gold 500-yuan coin from 1988, the first year a coin having those specification and that denomination was issued for the Lunar series in China. With a reported mintage of 300 pieces, the coin is among the rarer of modern issues, certainly for the 5-ounce gold size.

The coin, graded Proof 69 Ultra Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., realized $26,550, including the 18 percent buyer’s fee. The auction of world coins and paper money realized an estimated $2.1 million with the fee.

In addition to the modern (1979 to the present) Chinese coins, paper money lots constituted a strong portion of highlights of the auction.

Some highlights:

Mexico, undated (1713)-J gold 8-escudo coin, Philip V, Friedberg 6 (Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), from 1715 Spanish Plate Fleet, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. About Uncirculated 58, $6,490.

Mexico, 1733-MF silver 8-real klippe, Philip V, Krause-Mishler 48 (Standard Catalog of World Coins: 1701 to 1800 by Chester Krause and Clifford Mishler), recovered from the wreck of the Rooswijk, “near complete legends, minimal saltwater effect,” Very Fine, $1,327.50.

Mexico, War of Independence, Guadalajara, 1812-GaMR silver 8-real coin, KM-111.3, “edge design with small crosses and squares,” “edge defect on the reverse,” Fine, $4,130.

Mexico, Zacatecas, 1901-ZsAZ silver peso, KM-409.3, “the key to assembling a set of cap & ray pesos,” “soft struck at mint mark as usual for this issue, light scratch on reverse, small edge bump,” VF, $4,130.

Roman Republic, Julius Caesar, circa 46 B.C. gold aureus, Rome Mint, Nearly EF, $6,195.

Burma, government of India, undated (1927 to 1937) 100-rupee bank note, Pick A8d (Standard Catalog of World Paper Money, edited by George Cuhaj), VF, $9,145.

Canada, 1924 Dominion of Canada $5 bank note, P-35, dated May 26, 1924, but printing of 2 million notes was “not released until 1934 and roughly a third of that number actually entered circulation,” Professional Currency Grading Service Choice About New 58 Premium Paper Quality, $17,110.

China, International Banking Corp., Jan. 1, 1909, $1 bank note, P-S401, Fine, $13,570.

China, 1987 Panda 12-ounce .999 fine gold 1,000-yuan coin, F-B2, KM-165, includes original case of issue and certificate of authenticity, NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo, $21,830.

China, 1983 Year of the Pig gold 150-yuan coin, F-B62, KM-74, NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo, $9,145.

Iran, A.H. 1233 (circa 1818) gold 5-toman coin, Fath Ali Shah, F-32, “ex-jewelry,” PCGS Genuine — damaged, $17,700.

China, Year 21 (1932) Birds Over Junk silver dollar, Lin-Ma 108 (Illustrated Catalogue of Chinese Gold & Silver Coins by Lin Gwo Ming and editor Ma Tak Wo), NGC Mint State 64, $9,145.

Germany, 1920 cast bronze medal by Karl Goetz, Black Shame on the Rhine, Kienast 262 (The Medals of Karl Goetz by Gunter Kienast), Extremely Fine, $708.

Great Britain, 1930-B Trade silver dollar, KM-T5, NGC MS-65, $1,652.

India, Feb. 3, 1916 50-rupee bank note, P-A15b, VF, $9,440.

Ireland, 1951 copper-nickel halfcrown, KM-16a, Brilliant Proof, $1,829.

Russia, 1912-EB silver ruble, Alexander III Memorial, NGC AU-58, $14,160.

South Africa, 1892 silver 5-shilling coin, Single Shaft design, KM-8.1, “lightly toned with very original surfaces,” NGC MS-63, $5,900. ¦