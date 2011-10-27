Chinese Panda 1-kilo gold coin tops bidding in Scotsman

One of only 58 pieces produced, this Chinese 1997 Panda 1-kilo gold 2,000-yuan coin, graded Proof 67 Ultra Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., sold Oct. 21 at auction in St. Louis for $110,400.

A Chinese 1997 Panda 1-kilo gold 2,000-yuan coin, graded Proof 67 Ultra Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., sold for $110,400 during an Oct. 21 auction in St. Louis by Scotsman Auction Co.

The coin was among 985 lots of ancient, Colonial, U.S. and world coins, tokens, medals and paper money offered.

The firm reported a 79 percent sell-through rate for the lots offered, which brought total prices realized of $2,007,507. The prices realized include the 15 percent buyer’s fee added to the final closing hammer price of each lot won.

Some highlights:

1793 Liberty Cap, Head of 1793 cent, Sheldon 17a variety (as cataloged in Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon), ANACS Fine 15, laminations, $8,050.

1922-D Lincoln, No D, Strong Reverse, Die Pair 2 cent, Professional Coin Grading Service About Uncirculated 53, $3,795.

1889-CC Morgan dollar, NGC MS-60, $19,262.50.

1896 Morgan dollar, NGC Proof 67 cameo, $12,650.

1855 Indian Head gold dollar, NGC MS-66, $36,800.

1856-D Coronet gold $2.50 quarter eagle, PCGS AU-55, $41,975.

1912 Indian Head quarter eagle, NGC Proof 66, Matte Proof, $25,587.50.

1854-D Indian Head gold $3 coin, PCGS AU-55, $44,850.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Wire Rim gold $20 double eagle, PCGS Genuine, MS-63 Details, Lightly Cleaned, $14,375.

1925 Saint-Gaudens double eagle, NGC MS-67, $11,500.

1880 metric dollar in copper, Judd 1646 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), PCGS Proof 65 red and brown, $8,337.50.

China, 1991 Year of the Sheep (Goat) 12-ounce gold 1,000-yuan coin, first one of 200 produced, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Proof 69 Ultra Cameo, $70,150.

China 1998 Year of the Tiger 12-ounce gold 1,000-yuan coin, one of 99 minted, Proof, $104,650. ¦