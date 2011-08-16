Chinese items highlight Hong Kong auction

An undated Dragon pattern dollar struck in brass in the name of Heilungkiang Province highlights Champion Hong Kong Auctions’ sale No. 15, scheduled for Aug. 26 to 28. Little is known about the pattern, including where and when it was struck, but it is one of just three examples offered at auction since 1985. The coin has an estimated value of $250,000 to $500,000.

Chinese numismatics are offered in the 15th auction from Champion Hong Kong Auctions, scheduled to be conducted Aug. 26 to 28 at the Hyatt Regency Hong Kong in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Highlighting the auction is an undated Dragon pattern dollar struck in brass in the name of Heilungkiang Province, the northernmost province among the three Manchurian provinces.

It is unclear when and where the rare pattern was struck for the remote, sparsely populated province, with experts suggesting the 1890s, when most of China’s other Dragon coinage was being made, according to the firm.

Another theory suggests that it was struck sometime after Manchuria’s administrative reorganization in 1907, when Heilungkiang shed its military provincial status to become a regular province with a civilian governor, according to the firm.

Chinese mints in Kirin, Mukden and Wuchang have been suggested as possible sources for the pattern (and a half dollar sibling that is part of the auction), but others have concluded that a mint in Germany, perhaps the Berlin Mint, was the source.

Regardless, the coin is extremely rare; though the number of examples is unknown, three examples of the dollar account for all five appearances at auction since 1985, according to the firm.

The coin has an estimate of $250,000 to $500,000.

The auction includes paper money, coins and medals of all eras of Chinese history, as well as some world coin offerings. A separate auction offers modern Chinese coins (see related article).

A highlight of the auction includes the J.C. Lee Collection of Chinese Copper Coins.

Lots are posted for free viewing online at the firm’s website, www.cghka.com/english. Print catalogs may be ordered from the firm for $50.

For more information or to order catalogs, email Michael Chou at championghka@gmail.com, or telephone him at 646-270-9988 (from inside the United States), at 86-920 630 566 (from Taipei), at 81-909 015 0225 (from Japan) or at 86-1370 1793 363 (from Shanghai).

Some paper money highlights:

China, Ching Dynasty, 1854 Board of Revenue official 50-tael note, Lot 1, Extremely Fine.

China, undated (1944) Central Bank of Manchukuo 1,000-yuan note, Pick J138 (Standard Catalog of World Paper Money Modern Issues 1961-Present by George S. Cuhaj), Lot 59, Very Fine.

China, 1951, People’s Bank of China 5,000-yuan note, first printing, Pick 857C, Lot 127, Uncirculated.

Some coin highlights:

China, Kwangtung Province, 1936 copper 1-cent pattern (with five sheep), Krause-Mishler Pn28 (Standard Catalog of World Coins by Chester Krause and Clifford Mishler), Lot 306, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Mint State 62 Brown.

China, Szechuan Province, 1908 bronze 1-cash coin, Lot 366, NGC MS-63.

China, 1906 silver pattern one tael, KM-Pn7, Kann 934 (Illustrated Catalog of Chinese Coins: Gold, Silver, Nickel & Aluminum by Eduard Kann), Lot 539, NGC MS-61.

China, 1911 silver dollar, Lin-Ma 37 (Illustrated Catalog of Chinese Gold & Silver Coins by Lin Gwo Ming and Ma Tak Wo), Lot 558, Gem Brilliant Uncirculated.

China, Fengtien Province, 1903 silver Bao Feng dollar, LM-482, Lot 659, NGC MS-63.

China, Heilungkiang Province, undated (1890s or 1907?) brass Dragon dollar, LM-585, “three known specimens,” Lot 689, NGC About Uncirculated Details.

China, Heilungkiang Province, undated (1896) brass Dragon 50 cent pattern, LM-586, Lot 690, NGC EF Details.

China, Kweichow Province, 1928 Auto silver dollar, LM-609, Lot 917, NGC EF-45.

China, Kweichow Province, 1928 Auto silver dollar, LM-609, Lot 918, NGC EF-45.

China, Kweichow Province, 1949 Bamboo silver dollar, LM-612, Lot 925, NGC EF Details.

China, Szechuan Province, undated (1901 to 1908) silver dollar, large-headed dragon, LM-345A, Lot 1006, NGC MS-61.

China, Republic, 1914 silver dollar, Yuan Shi Kai, plumed hat, LM-858, NGC MS-66.

China, Republic, undated (1916) Flying Dragon gold dollar, Yuan Shi Kai, plumed hat, LM-1114, Lot 1119, NGC MS-62.

China, Republic, 1921 gold No Motto dollar, Hsu Shi Chang, LM-1125, Lot 1122, NGC MS-61. ¦