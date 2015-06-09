China man uses ¥660,000 in coins to buy car: Coin World Buzz
- Published: Jun 9, 2015, 6 AM
1. China man puts yuan coins to the test
A man in Shenyang, China, on June 2 purchased a ¥680,000 vehicle (about $109,578 U.S.) using ¥660,000 worth of coins and ¥20,000 worth of banknotes, according to Shanghaiist.
It took over an hour for 10 staff members to transfer the coins from the truck to the store, the report reads.
2. More from the Pogue Collection
Steve Roach takes a look at the Draped Bust and Capped Bust quarters that stood out at the first Pogue Collection auction.
3. 1984 Olympics, commemorative controversy
The 1984 Los Angeles Olympics silver dollar, which depicts two headless nude figures, one male and one female, was met with backlash at the time of its release, Beth Deisher writes.
Read what all the fuss was about.
4. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 11:27 a.m. ET Tuesday:
5. Yesterday's most-viewed post
‘Rarest silver coin of German Empire’ offered in Künker sale
6. Something social
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes