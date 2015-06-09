China man uses ¥660,000 in coins to buy car: Coin World Buzz

1. China man puts yuan coins to the test

A man in Shenyang, China, on June 2 purchased a ¥680,000 vehicle (about $109,578 U.S.) using ¥660,000 worth of coins and ¥20,000 worth of banknotes, according to Shanghaiist.

It took over an hour for 10 staff members to transfer the coins from the truck to the store, the report reads.

2. More from the Pogue Collection

Steve Roach takes a look at the Draped Bust and Capped Bust quarters that stood out at the first Pogue Collection auction.

Here's one of them.

3. 1984 Olympics, commemorative controversy

The 1984 Los Angeles Olympics silver dollar, which depicts two headless nude figures, one male and one female, was met with backlash at the time of its release, Beth Deisher writes.

Read what all the fuss was about.

4. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 11:27 a.m. ET Tuesday:

5. Yesterday's most-viewed post

‘Rarest silver coin of German Empire’ offered in Künker sale

6. Something social