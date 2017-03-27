How can you identify a fake Chinese "Auto dollar"? Our counterfeit expert explains, in the latest Coin World digital edition.

The latest Coin World Monthly issue, dated April 3, 2017, has been sent to the presses

What a Fake ‘Auto Dollar’ Looks Like

We at Coin World report often on fake U.S. coin rarities coming from China, but not so often about fake Chinese coin rarities.

That’s the subject of Michael Fahey’s latest Detecting Counterfeits column, in which he alerts readers to the counterfeit-heavy market for the popular 1928 silver dollar from Kweichow Province in China that collectors commonly refer to as the Auto dollar, and presents collectors with specifics to look for to ensure they aren’t had.

The coin is valued at $6,500 in Extremely Fine condition, so Fahey’s analysis is definitely worth reading for collectors of world coins.

Finding Ike Dollars in Rolls

Roll-searcher Bill O’Rourke writes about his recent find of a 1776–1976-S Eisenhower, Bicentennial dollar that is actually a Proof coin, but with a few flaws.

“The Proof coin was only one of several nice Ike dollars that turned up during my search of 84 large-sized-dollar coins,” O’Rourke writes.

Read about them all in the latest Found in Rolls column.

When a Coin’s Value Rises 50,000 Percent

“In the Standard Catalogue of United States Coins in 1947, an 1859 Coronet gold $10 eagle in Very Fine was valued at $40, a Mint State coin at $60, and a Proof coin at $150. … Today, A Guide Book of United States Coins lists the 1859 Coronet eagle at $925 in VF, $50,000 in MS-63, and $75,000 in Proof 63. Wow! What caused this?”

Numismatic legend Q. David Bowers explains in his latest Joys of Collecting column.

Looking Back at the ’94 World Cup Coins

The U.S. commemorative issue for the first-ever World Cup held in the U.S. is perhaps most remembered, not for the coins struck, but for the packing that housed them.

The coins were sold at every stadium that hosted World Cup matches — from Boston, to Chicago, to San Francisco — and while the coins were the same in each stadium, the packaging was not.

Scott Schechter tells the story in his latest Making Moderns column.

