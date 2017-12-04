Chinese artist designs Samoa's Year of the Dog dollar

A Year of the Dog dollar from Samoa features a motif designed by a Chinese artist. The coin has a mintage limit of 88,888 pieces.

A new dollar coin from Samoa struck by the Royal Australian Mint features a Chinese motif.

Modern Chinese artist Zhou Shaohua has a “unique and inventive style” that places him among the most highly recognized artists in the genre of traditional ink painting, according to Australia Gold Coin Pty Ltd., which has issued the coin.

In 2009, he completed a series of 12 ink-on-paper works titled “The Chinese Zodiac.” The 2018 Year of the Dog coin is based on his painting known as Dog (Chinese Zodiac).

The Uncirculated aluminum-bronze dollar features Shaohua’s playful design of a dog on the reverse, with the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II and the Samoan coat of arms on the obverse.

The coin weighs 9.81 grams and measures 25 millimeters in diameter.

The coin has a mintage limit of 88,888 pieces and is available from Australia Gold Coin Pty. Ltd., priced at $18 each plus shipping.

To learn more, visit the company website.