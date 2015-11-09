10 tons of ancient Chinese coins unearthed: Coin World Buzz

Chinese archeologists recently announced the discovery of the Haihunhou cemetery near Nanchang in China's Jiangxi Province, and a hoard of bronze coins.

1. Tons of ancient Chinese coins found in tomb

An ancient tomb in East China’s Jiangxi Province has yielded 10 tons of bronze coins, according to a Nov. 6 report by Xinhuanet. The careful excavation of the thousands of bronze coins is leading to a clear understanding of the monetary system the Western Han Dynasty (206 B.C. to 25 A.D.).

"Chinese archeologists announced Wednesday the discovery of the Haihunhou cemetery near Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province. It covers some 40,000 square meters with eight tombs and a chariot burial site with walls that stretch for almost 900 meters.

The unearthed coins were found among "more than 10,000 other gold, bronze and iron items ... along with jade articles, wood tablets and bamboo slips," Xinhuanet reports.

2. 12-year-old designs Scottish note

“When the Bank of Scotland announced its first polymer £5 bank note, it said that in addition to the regular issue it would issue a special limited edition £5 note that would feature a design from the winner of a children’s competition. All sales proceeds were to go to the BBC Children in Need charity.”

3. Shackleton’s Endurance Expedition depicted on a coin

“British Antarctic Territory is the issuer of the 2015 copper-nickel and silver £2 coins marking the centennial of the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition of 1914 to 1917. Also known as the Endurance Expedition (for the ship used during the effort), it was the last major expedition of the Heroic Age of Antarctic Exploration.”

