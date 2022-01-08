China issues coin celebrating Communist Party anniversary

Nations tell the world what is important to them by what they show on their coins, and a new coin from China has a strong message.

In 2021, China celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of its Communist party with a ringed-bimetallic 10-yuan coin, which has a face value equivalent to $1.57 U.S.

The reverse features the Communist hammer and sickle embedded in the digit 1 of the anniversary numeral 100, the logo for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. The dates 1921 and 2021 appear within the zeroes of the number. In addition, the design is supplemented by design elements such as flowers, streamers, and rays of light.

Chinese characters that translate to “Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China” appear on the upper part of the main scene and the denomination is printed on the lower part.

The obverse has the national emblem of the People’s Republic of China, which includes the Tiananmen Gate entrance to the Forbidden City and five stars.

China’s 10-yuan coin is available at banks at face value, and it may be exchanged for face value, but does not generally circulate.

The coin weighs 7.8 grams and measures 25 millimeters in diameter.

Distribution of the coin’s mintage of 180 million pieces was spread across two issuing periods, the first from Sept. 15 to 21, and the second conducted Nov. 1 to 7. Precious metal collector coins for the centennial were also issued.

U.S.-based dealer Joel Anderson has acquired examples of the 10-yuan coin.

He prices the coin at $8, with an additional shipping and handling charge per order. To learn more or order the coin, visit Anderson’s website, www.joelscoins.com.

