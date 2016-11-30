Chickens roost in high relief on new Perth Mint coin

Each coin is housed in a classic red and black presentation case and themed shipper, accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The?Perth Mint?shows the barnyard bird in stylish high relief on a Proof 2017 Year of the Rooster silver dollar.

Talk about building a nice nest egg — a new high relief Proof silver coin from the Perth Mint shows the strutters of the barnyard in style.

The high relief Proof 2017 Australian Lunar 1-ounce silver coin celebrates the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese Lunar Zodiac calendar.

The birth dates for people ruled by the Chinese Lunar rooster include 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, and 2017. Those born under the influence of this sign are said to be hardworking, loyal, honest, and sociable.

The coin’s high relief obverse and reverse are minted on concave surfaces to ensure the optimum flow of metal is achieved by the strike of the die.

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the 2017 year-date, the nation, and the monetary denomination are shown on the coin’s obverse.

The reverse of the coin depicts a rooster, a hen, and three chicks standing amongst bamboo foliage and flowers. The Chinese character for “rooster” and the inscription YEAR OF THE ROOSTER also appear in the design with the Perth Mint’s traditional P Mint mark.

Each coin is housed in a classic red and black presentation case and themed shipper, accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The Proof .9999 fine silver dollar weighs 31.107 grams and measures 32.6 millimeters in diameter. It has a maximum mintage of 7,500 pieces and retails for $73.88 from distributor Talisman Coins.

Quantity discounts are available, with purchases of three or four coins priced at $71.88 each. Five to nine coins will cost $70.88 each, and 10 or more are priced at $68.88 each.

To order, visit the distributor website.