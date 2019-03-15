Cherrywood Collection of Chinese coins available

Two highlights of the Cherrywood Collection of Chinese Pattern coins are staged against the box in which they were stored for 100 years. The 1911 pattern silver dollars from China are estimated to realized more than $100,000 each.

A collection of Chinese pattern coins discovered on the United States’ East Coast is now coming to auction.

Ian Russell, president and owner of GreatCollections, said that his firm is offering the Cherrywood Collection of 26 pattern coins in two auctions online during April.

Inside Coin World: Collectors who buy the holder, not the coin: The April monthly issue of “Coin World” features exclusive features and columns, including a look at collectors who advise others to “buy the holder, not the coin.”.

He would not release the consignor’s name but was able to disclose that the coins were discovered on the East Coast and have been in one family for decades. The group of rare coins, including bronze and silver patterns, was housed in a small cherrywood box and have not been seen in the marketplace in over a century.

All of the pieces are graded and encapsulated by Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

The chief highlights of the sale are two Year 3 (1911) examples of the Flying Dragon dollar pattern, and both are expected to sell for $100,000 or more, Russell said.

The Long-Whiskered Dragon silver dollar pattern is graded NGC Specimen 64, making it the finest certified Specimen example at NGC.

Missing from many major collections, just seven examples of this pattern have been graded.

The Large-Tailed Dragon silver dollar pattern is graded NGC Proof 65.

It is the first example of this variety to appear in any major auction in over 10 years, Russell said.

Very similar in appearance to the adopted design, the dragon on the coin features a much bushier, fuller tail on the end.

The Large-Tailed coin is one of only two examples to be given a Proof designation, the finest certified example overall by a full two points, and likely one of the finest extant, according to Russell.

Both coins exhibit attractive original toning from the small manila envelopes that housed the coins for the past 100 years.

No reserve sales

All of the coins are being offered without reserve by GreatCollections Coin Auctions at greatcollections.com.

The auctions end on April 14 and 21.

“This collection is one of the most important discoveries in Chinese numismatics over the past decade, and we are excited to offer it in our auctions,” Russell said. “Aside from the immense rarity, I particularly love the originality of these coins. All have a similar look to them from the small envelopes they were stored in for much of the last 100 years.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter