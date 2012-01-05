Charles Moore Torex auction realizes $723,000

A 1929 Canadian silver 50-cent coin, struck during the reign of George V, led all bidding during Moore Numismatic Auctions’ October Torex sale, realizing $13,800, including the buyer’s fee.

The coin realized $13,800, including the 15 percent buyer’s fee, during the Oct. 27 to 29 auction, which was the firm’s 125th auction since 1977.

The auction realized an estimated $723,000, including the buyer’s fee; approximately 2,125 lots from 2,890 offered, or 73.5 percent, were sold.

All but three lots from the nearly 190 lots offered from the Morris Norman Collection, an assemblage of medals, tokens and scrip relating specifically to the Hudson’s Bay Company and the Indian trade, were sold.

The auction was held at the Hilton Toronto Airport Hotel, directly across from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, in conjunction with the Torex coin show.

The standard buyer’s fee is 15 percent, with an 18 percent fee charge for bids accepted through i-Collector.com. All prices here reflect the 15 percent buyer’s fee and all prices are in American funds.

A printed catalog is available for $20. A PDF version can be downloaded from www.moorecoins.com or viewed on i-Collector.com.

For more information or to order a catalog, write to Moore’s, P.O. Box 5233, Walnut Creek, CA 94596, telephone the company at 925-946-0150 or contact the firm via email at moorecoins1921@yahoo.com.

Some highlights:

Greece, Phoenicia, Tyre, Year 20 (circa 107 to 106 B.C.) silver shekel, 14.05 grams, type paid to Judas Iscariot, overall Very Fine “or nearly so,” $766.

Canada, Hudson’s Bay Co., undated bronze Indian chief’s medal, 48 millimeters, by Conrad Kuchler, Gingras 100 (Medals, Tokens and Paper Money of the Hudson’s Bay Company by Larry Gingras), rust and the extension of a die break on the reverse indicate that the medal is “probably a slightly later issue,” Proof, “with a few light marks,” $1,362.

Canada, Hudson’s Bay Company, undated (1926 or earlier) $1 card token, British Columbia district, Dease Post, No. 218, Gingras 357, 61 millimeters by 31 millimeters, Fine, $681.

Canada, Hudson’s Bay Company, York Factory issue, 5-shilling note, London date May 4, 1820, York date Sept. 1, 1826, Secretary William Smith, Governor George Simpson, accountant A. Hargrave, No. 0524, Gingras 311, “at the time of Gingras’ book, a unique note. The auctioneer’s research has found no other example,” Fine/VF, “thin paper backing, tear at left center,” $3,519.

Canada, Hudson’s Bay Company, Onion Lake, Saskatchewan, circa 1887 to 1928 aluminum $1 token, GOOD FOR $1.00 IN MERCHANDISE, Gingras 275D, 32 millimeters, VF, $4,541.

Canada, 1858 cent, Queen Victoria, Lot 2103, Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 64 red brown, $1,212.

Canada, 1912 gold $5 coin, George V, PCGS Specimen 67, $840.

Canada, 1923 cent, George V, International Coin Certification Service Specimen 65 brown, $2,191.

Canada, 1925 silver 5-cent coin, George V, ICCS MS-63, $4,612.

Canada, 1935 silver dollar, George V, PCGS Specimen 66, $8,398.

Canada, Newfoundland, 1904-H silver 20-cent coin, Queen Victoria, PCGS MS-64, “tied for the second finest graded by PCGS,” $5,502.

Canada, circa 2003 uniface plaster model for obverse of 2003 gold $100 coin, by Dora de Pedery-Hunt, 35 centimeters, obverse border not yet added, “acquired directly from the family,” “choice and flawless,” $869.

Canada, circa 1976 uniface plaster model for reverse of 1976 gold $100 coin, by Dora de Pedery-Hunt, 26.5 centimeters, “acquired directly from the family,” “choice and flawless,” $927. ¦