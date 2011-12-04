Celtic coin collection leads Dec. 7 auction

A rare gold quarter stater leads a collection of Celtic coins offered Dec. 7 by Dix Noonan Webb. The coin is one of eight examples known, with five such pieces in the British Museum.

The circa 60 to 20 B.C. gold quarter stater, cataloged as being of the Gallo Belgic Xd type, is one of eight known, five of which are in the British Museum, according to the auction house. The coin, one of many early uninscribed Celtic issues, shows a portrait of a female figure on the obverse and a horse on the reverse.

The coin is a highlight of the Matthew Rich Collection of Celtic Coins, which offers 182 coins from Celtic Britain, an area of numismatics that, until the widespread expansion of metal detecting in the early 1990s opened the field to a wider audience, was rather limited, according to the catalog.

In Nearly Extremely Fine condition, the coin has an estimate of £1,500 to £2,000 ($2,338 to $3,117 in U.S. funds).

The Celtic coins are just part of the offerings in the Dec. 7 auction, the firm’s 97th sale, which also includes British and world coins, as well as jetons and numismatic literature, for a total of 899 lots.

The complete catalog can be viewed online at the firm’s website, www.dnw.co.uk.

For additional information, telephone Dix Noonan Webb at (011) 44 20 7016 1700 or email it at auctions@dnw.co.uk.

Some additional highlights:

England, Edward III, pre-treaty period (circa 1354 to 1355) gold noble, Seaby 1488/1499 (Coins of England and the United Kingdom, originally published by Seaby, now published by Spink), Lot 243, “cracked, otherwise nearly Extremely Fine.”

England, Henry VI, circa early 1430s gold noble, Pinecone and Mascle issue, Seaby 1824, Lot 254, “creased and with two minute perforations on the crease line, small spade mark on reverse, otherwise Good Very Fine with a strong portrait.”

Great Britain, George II, 1746 silver crown, VICESIMO edge, Proof, Seaby 3690, Lot 307, “tiny surface marks in obverse field, otherwise brilliant and practically as struck.”

Great Britain, George IV, 1820 silver pattern crown, by G. Mills for R. Whiteaves, Lot 354, “practically as struck with attractive light grey tone.”

Great Britain, Victoria, 1839 silver crown, plain edge, Proof, Seaby 3882, Lot 379, “some minor scratches and hairlines in fields, otherwise better than Extremely Fine.”

Great Britain, George V, 1934 silver crown, Seaby 4036, Lot 484, “slight surface marks, otherwise Extremely Fine and toned.” ¦