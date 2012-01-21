Celtic Britain collection auctions for $166,479

A rare gold stater from Dubnovellaunus, of the Trinovantes tribe, was the highlight of 182 coins of Celtic Britain, realizing £7,440 ($11,532 U.S.) in a Dec. 7 auction.

A collection of Celtic coins highlighted Dix Noonan Webb’s Dec. 7 auction.

The highlight from the Matthew Rich Collection of Celtic Coins, which offered 182 coins from Celtic Britain, was the circa late first century B.C. to late first century A.D. gold stater struck for Dubnovellaunus, a ruler or rulers with the Trinovantes tribe.

Celtic Britain is an area of numismatics that, until the widespread expansion of metal detecting in the early 1990s opened the field to a wider audience, was rather limited, according to the catalog.

In Good Very Fine condition, the coin realized £7,440 ($11,532 in U.S. funds) including the 20 percent buyer’s fee; all prices here reflect the fee. The Rich consignment in total realized £107,406 ($166,479 U.S.).

The Celtic coins were just part of the offerings in the Dec. 7 auction, the firm’s 97th sale, which also included British and world coins, jetons and numismatic literature, for a total of 889 lots (10 lots were withdrawn before the sale). Of the offered lots, 811 were sold, for a sell-through rate of 91.2 percent. The total auction realized £417,462 ($647,066 U.S.).

The complete catalog can be viewed online at the firm’s website, www.dnw.co.uk.

For additional information, telephone Dix Noonan Webb at (011) 44 20 7016 1700 or email it at auctions@dnw.co.uk.

Some additional highlights:

England, Edward III, pre-treaty period (circa 1354 to 1355) gold noble, Seaby 1488/1499 (Coins of England and the United Kingdom, originally published by Seaby, now published by Spink), “cracked, otherwise nearly Extremely Fine,” £1,200 ($1,860 U.S.).

England, Henry VI, circa early 1430s gold noble, Pinecone and Mascle issue, Seaby 1824, “creased and with two minute perforations on the crease line, small spade mark on reverse, otherwise Good Very Fine with a strong portrait,” £6,600 ($10,230 U.S.).

Great Britain, George II, 1746 silver crown, VICESIMO edge, Proof, Seaby 3690, “possible traces of mounting,” “tiny surface marks in obverse field, otherwise brilliant and practically as struck, £7,200 ($11,160 U.S.).

Great Britain, George IV, 1820 silver pattern crown, by G. Mills for R. Whiteaves, “practically as struck with attractive light grey tone,” £10,200 ($15,810 U.S.).

Great Britain, Victoria, 1839 silver crown, plain edge, Proof, Seaby 3882, “some minor scratches and hairlines in fields, otherwise better than Extremely Fine,” £6,600 ($10,230 U.S.).

Great Britain, George V, 1934 silver crown, Seaby 4036, “slight surface marks, otherwise Extremely Fine and toned,” £3,600 ($5,580 U.S.). ¦