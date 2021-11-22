Celebrating the Year of the Tiger on three 2022 coins

Two 2022 coins for Niue mark the Year of the Tiger, a Proof silver dollar, left, and Proof gold $100 coin, right.

The Year of the Tiger on the Chinese lunar calendar officially begins Feb. 1, 2022, but three new coins from the Perth Mint and Talisman Coins start the celebration early.

All three of the coins depict the white tiger, which is not a separate subspecies, or even a separate sub-population of Siberian tigers. White tigers are simply tigers born with white fur, an extremely rare genetic mutation that occurs in about one of every 10,000 births.

Tiger truths

The tiger (Panthera tigris) is one of the most intriguing, most beautiful, and, unfortunately, one of the most endangered great animals in the world, with estimates of fewer than 4,000 tigers remaining in the wild.

The tiger is also one of the two most auspicious animals on the Chinese lunar calendar (the other being the dragon).

Centuries ago, the Chinese invented a calendar based on the lunar (rather than the solar) cycle. There are 12 animals in the Chinese lunar zodiac, each corresponding in sequence to a year rather than a month.

In 2022 we celebrate the Year of the Tiger. According to tradition, people born during a Year of the Tiger (1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 and 2022) are said to exhibit that animal’s attributes.

According to Chinese tradition, they are said to be charismatic and fearsome, generous but unpredictable. They are often noted for their enthusiasm in life, and are unafraid of exploring new territory. They can also be aggressive, especially when they perceive a threat or are cornered.

Two coins from Niue

Two coins from Niue and one coin from Tuvalu are among the many numismatic offerings marking the Year of the Tiger.

All three coins carry the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.

Both coins from Niue share a design, except for denomination indications, and are colorized on the reverse.

The reverse of both of these coins shows a three-quarter portrait of a white tiger in its natural habitat. The Chinese character for “tiger” is enclosed in a cartouche.

The reverse has no legends, enhancing the beauty of its dramatic, close-up tiger portrait.

Both Niue coins measure 38.60 millimeters in diameter.

The Proof 1-ounce, .999 fine silver dollar weighs 31.135 grams and has a mintage of 888 pieces. The silver coin retails for $129.95 each, with quantity discounts available.

The Proof .9999 fine gold $100 coin weighs 31.106 grams and has a mintage limit of 150 pieces, each priced at $2,999.95.

Tuvalu joins the fun

An adult white tiger prowls mountainous peaks among colorful red maples on an Antique Finish high-relief .9999 fine silver $2 coin from Tuvalu

The Asian maple trees with red leaves signify autumn, the season associated with precious metals.

The no-legend reverse further enhances the beauty of this realistic white tiger vignette.

The coin weighs 62.213 grams, measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter, and is 5.86 millimeters thick.

It has a mintage limit of 888 pieces and retails for $209.95 each, with quantity discounts available.

Each of the three coins is encapsulated, inside its own clamshell-style presentation case lined with black velvet and satin, protected by a full color outer cardboard box; each includes an individually-numbered certificate of authenticity.

To order, visit the Talisman Coins website at www.talismancoins.com.

