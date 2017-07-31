Celebrating ANA show with Panda medals

PandaAmerica has issued commemorative Panda medals for the 2017 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Denver. The obverse of the 30-gram silver version appears here, along with the reverse of the ringed-trimetallic version, struck from copper, brass, and copper-nickel, which depicts a view of the Rockies reflected in a lake.

PandaAmerica, the California-based American distributor of Chinese Panda coins, has issued several medals in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Denver. The show is scheduled from Aug. 1 to 5.

Four versions of the same design are available, showing a sole panda against some bamboo on the obverse, with the Rocky Mountains on the reverse.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The medals were designed by an unnamed artist working at the Shanghai Mint, where they were struck.

A legend on the reverse celebrates the ANA show connection and the ANA’s 126th anniversary.

In addition to garnering a licensing fee for its use of the ANA name, the medals will expand the ANA’s international exposure, especially in Asia, according to William Graessle, director of business development at PandaAmerica.

“[These medals are] a permanent part of the Panda collection for not just this year, but future years too,” he said.

Two versions are currently available — a Proof .999 fine silver medal weighing 30 grams, and a Proof ringed-trimetallic piece composed of copper, brass, and copper-nickel sections.

The peak of Olympic gold coins: Another column in the August 14 weekly issue of Coin World also profiles a rubber token that promotes a commonplace object we all use.

Two piedfort versions (double thickness and weight) have not yet arrived from China but are expected within days of the convention.

The two standard examples have mintage limits of 888 pieces each, and the piedfort versions are limited to mintages of 100 each.

These medals follow a successful medal program for the Singapore International Coin Fair, where two similar medals were offered with mintage limits of 500 pieces. However, that show is a much smaller show than the World’s Fair of Money, Graessle said.

“This will sell out — although not before the show,” he said. “We have reserved a significant amount to be sold exclusively at the convention even if demand before the show is there on our website. They will be available at the show, while supplies last.”

The medals will be offered at the PandaAmerica booth, No. 136, during regular show hours.

Sales quantities per person are not restricted, but “we’ll see how it goes when we are there,” Graessle said. “Later in the show the number of pieces available might be limited.”

The ringed-trimetallic medals retail for $39 each and the silver medals sell for $99 each.

To learn more, or order the medals, visit the issuer website.