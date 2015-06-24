Royal Christening honored with coins: Coin World Buzz
- Published: Jun 24, 2015, 6 AM
1. More Royal coins to be released
Princess Charlotte's christening will be held on July 5 at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk. To honor the event, the Royal Mint will release a gold and a silver coin following the significant checkpoint in the young princess's life.
"The new coin will be available in silver, in keeping with the long-established tradition of crossing a newborn baby’s palm with silver to confer good health and prosperity, and also in gold to mark the royal celebration," a Royal Mint news release reads.
Designs are expected some time in the next couple of weeks.
Register in advance to purchase one of the coins.
2. U.S. coins capturing history: Pilgrim's Landing
In a recent series of posts, we've highlighted several coins that have depicted moments in our country's history. This 1920 coin does just that as it commemorates the pilgrims landing at Plymouth Rock.
3. Auction preview
Legend Rare Coin Auctions is putting on its Regency XII auction Thursday.
Watch a video preview from PCGS.
4. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 3:46 p.m. ET Wednesday:
5. Hot topics
Check out the three most-read stories of the last seven days:
1. United States Mint releases image mock-ups for 2016 gold dime, quarter dollar, half dollar
2. Here's what people are saying about putting a woman on the $10 bill
3. 1982 Washington quarter dollar looms large in the modern market: Market Analysis
6. Something social
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