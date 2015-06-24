Royal Christening honored with coins: Coin World Buzz

This Royal Mint coin celebrated the birth of Princess Charlotte in the spring. A new one, the designs of which have yet to be released, will celebrate the infant's christening.

1. More Royal coins to be released

Princess Charlotte's christening will be held on July 5 at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk. To honor the event, the Royal Mint will release a gold and a silver coin following the significant checkpoint in the young princess's life.

"The new coin will be available in silver, in keeping with the long-established tradition of crossing a newborn baby’s palm with silver to confer good health and prosperity, and also in gold to mark the royal celebration," a Royal Mint news release reads.

Designs are expected some time in the next couple of weeks.

2. U.S. coins capturing history: Pilgrim's Landing

In a recent series of posts, we've highlighted several coins that have depicted moments in our country's history. This 1920 coin does just that as it commemorates the pilgrims landing at Plymouth Rock.

3. Auction preview

Legend Rare Coin Auctions is putting on its Regency XII auction Thursday.

Watch a video preview from PCGS.

4. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 3:46 p.m. ET Wednesday:

