CCG hires new analyst, consultant

Peter Anthony, a specialist in modern Chinese coins, has been hired by Certified Collectibles Group, Sarasota, Fla., as an analyst and consultant.

The company made the announcement Dec. 10.

Anthony has a particular focus on Panda coins and will serve as an analyst for Numismatic Guaranty Corp.’s Chinese Modern Coin Price Guide as well as a consultant on Chinese modern coins.

CCG CEO Steve Eichenbaum commented: “We are pleased that Peter has joined Certified Collectibles Group. His knowledge in Chinese Modern Coins will assist us as we grow our international business and our numismatic resources.”

Anthony has more than 10 years of experience in collecting and researching Chinese modern coins. He is the author of the Gold and Silver Panda Coin Buyer’s Guide, author and publisher of the monthly China Pricepedia price guide for modern Chinese coins and creator of Pandacollector.com. He is also a freelance contributor to World Coin News.

Anthony has been a speaker at numerous coin shows and a university lecturer on modern Chinese coins. ¦