Cat eyes shine on new silver $2 coin from Niue

The latest coin in the Animal Skin series from the Helvetic Mint showcases the eyes of that fearsome feline predator, the house cat.

The Helvetic Mint takes a closer look at animals with its latest issue in the Animal Skins series.

The new 2017 silver $2 coin from Niue celebrates the pet predator, the domestic cat, showing an intense, zoomed in look at the eyes of the fearsome feline on the colorful reverse.

SS Central America reveals thousands of new findings, celebrating the ‘house organ’: Another column in the June 19 Coin World details what a ‘house organ’ is, and expounds on some intriguing half dollar varieties.

“Cats can be incredibly relaxing and will be more than happy to offer a chin to tickle when you’re relaxing on the sofa,” according to the distributor, First Coin Company. “In fact, animal behavior experts believe cats are able to sense our mood and many cat owners claim their cats often try to cheer them up if they are feeling down. Feel and see the cat’s fur!”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The 1-ounce .9999 fine silver coin is struck with an Antique Finish and features high relief, with digital print on the relief creating the cat’s fur, its orange nose and holographic green eyes.

The coin is the latest in a series from the private Helvetic Mint issued in the name of Niue, in an annual program dating back to 2012.

The Raphael Maklouf effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.

The coin is oval, measuring 23 millimeters tall and 54 millimeters wide. It weighs 31.1 grams and has a mintage limit of 700 pieces.

It is packaged in a case and a presentation box with a certificate of authenticity and retails for $109.90.

For more information, or to order, visit the distributor website.