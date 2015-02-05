Captain Kirk just retweeted our post about Star Trek coins

“ @CoinWorld : @WilliamShatner is on a new @PerthMint coin. Gotta love it: http://t.co/QUCznjgVdD pic.twitter.com/oyvm2rE5oE ” Hope I'm getting one

It's not every day you get retweeted by Captain Kirk himself.

Anyone willing to send Bill an extra coin?

Read all about the Star Trek coins from the Perth Mint here.

More from CoinWorld.com:



Mint reveals details of 2016 gold coins to mark 1916 silver issues



CCAC concurs with CFA on designs for 2015 High Relief gold coin



Royal Canadian Mint releases Hawk and Cougar bullion coins



Thieves use SUV to smash glass doors at Wells Fargo SF museum, steal gold nuggets



Reeding variants not errors on 2015 American Eagle tenth-ounce gold bullion coins says U.S. Mint



Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.



Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!