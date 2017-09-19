Canadians, Americans mark 1917 Balfour Declaration

The American Israel Numismatic Association marks the centennial of the Balfour Declaration, and two other milestones, with a commemorative medal program. The silver version appears here.

A dealer-collector in Canada has coordinated the creation and sale of counterstamped 1967 silver dollars to celebrate the centennial of the Balfour Declaration.

Images courtesy of Israel Lachovsky and the American Israel Numismatic Association.

The Balfour Declaration in 1917 helped pave the way toward eventual establishment of the State of Israel in 1948. A Canadian collector-dealer and an American hobby organization are commemorating the centennial of the Declaration with numismatic items.

Israel Lachosvky, a Calgary coin and antiques dealer, is offering 1967 Canadian silver dollars featuring a Balfour Declaration counterstamp.

The counterstamp is applied by Citadel Coins in Halifax, Nova Scotia, which is producing the pieces for Lachovsky.

The same firm earlier in 2017 counterstamped 1967 silver dollar coins from Canada to celebrate the nation’s 150th anniversary. Lachosvky began selling those, and in discussing that project began pursuing a similar project for the Balfour Declaration.

The counterstamp on the reverse includes an Israeli flag, a map of Israel, and the dual dates of 1917 and 2017.

Other inscriptions on the reverse mark the 50th anniversary of the coin as the final circulating silver dollar in Canada, and mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Lachosvky’s initials, IL, as the counterstamp designer, appear below the CC representing the counterstamp producer.

Pieces are being produced as needed based on sales, with a guaranteed limit of 300 pieces.

Each piece retails for $134.95 U.S. plus actual shipping charges. To order, email Lachovsky.

An American commemoration

The American Israel Numismatic Association’s Balfour Declaration medal is a triple commemorative piece, celebrating the organization’s 50th anniversary along with two historic events in the history of Israel.

Design concepts by Mel Wacks were refined and sculptured by renowned medalist Heidi Wastweet. Wacks has been president of AINA for 15 years, and Wastweet has created more than 1,000 coins, medals, and tokens since 1987.

The medal’s obverse commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration.

The obverse portrait of the United Kingdom’s foreign secretary in 1917, Arthur James Balfour is paired with historic text from his letter sent on Nov. 2, 1917, to Walter Rothschild, the 2nd Baron Rothschild, a leader of the British Jewish community, for transmission to the Zionist Federation of Great Britain and Ireland:

“His Majesty’s Government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people.”

The reverse of the medal pictures the Israeli Defense Forces liberating the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City on June 7, 1967. Triumphant Brig. Gen. Shlomo Goren, later to become the chief rabbi of Israel, is shown holding a Torah and sounding the shofar (ram’s horn), as Israeli soldiers honor their comrades killed in combat.

Rabbi Goren then recited “Le-shana HA-ZOT be-Yerushalayim ha-b’nuya, be-yerushalayim ha-atika!” — a portion of which is featured on the medal, in English: THIS YEAR IN A REBUILT JERUSALEM-5727. The legend also includes: REUNIFICATION OF JERUSALEM JUNE 7, 1967.

The third commemoration is inscribed on the medal’s edge: AINA 50TH ANNIVERSARY 1967–2017

Medal Specifications

The medal has a mintage limit of 250 pieces in bronze. In addition, the design is available in a 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver version (limited to 100 pieces) and as a gold-plated version of the same silver medal, limited to 50 pieces.

Medallic Art Company struck the AINA medals.

The bronze medal retails for $50, the silver version is priced at $200, and the gold-plated silver medal at $250. A three-medal set retails for $485. Each serial numbered medal comes with a certificate of authenticity and display stand.

Coin World readers may mention the publication for a 20 percent discount.

Shipping is $5 per order in the United States and $18 overseas.

To order, telephone Wacks at 818-225-1348.