Canadian Recognition medal sales benefit charity

Sales of the 2020 Recognition medal from Canada have raised $600,000 Canadian for charity.

Over the past year, tens of thousands of Canadians have helped the Mint raise $600,000 Canadian (about $497,070 U.S.) for the Breakfast Club of Canada COVID-19 Emergency Fund by purchasing a Recognition medal.

This medal thanks an essential worker or a special someone who made a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic. All net proceeds from Recognition medal sales are being donated, and they’re still available at www.mint.ca to give as a token of appreciation during these difficult times.

“It is touching to see how many Canadians thoughtfully gave Recognition medals to those who have helped us cope throughout the pandemic,” said Marie Lemay, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. “Thanks to them, we were able to donate $600,000 to Breakfast Club of Canada’s efforts to combat food insecurity.”

When so many Canadians have not been able to hug or say “thank you” in person over the last 13 months, the Recognition medal became a tangible way for people to express their appreciation, while raising money for an organization fighting childhood hunger.

The nickel-plated steel medal is sold with a magnet, so the medal may be worn, either side out.

On one side, maple leaf and heart icon represents the collective spirit of Canadians. The heart represents the nation’s grateful spirit. A complex array of micro-mirrors covering the heart creates a pulsating light effect that evokes Canada’s strong heartbeat.

On the other side, a maple leaf and figures symbolize Canadians banding together to help those in need. The heart in the center symbolizes Canadians coming together in appreciation for essential workers.

