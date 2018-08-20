Canadian coins celebrate nation’s philatelic history

Canada’s postage stamp heritage is on full display in color on a new series of replica stamp-shaped silver coins. The series begins with the stamp issued June 29, 1927, for Canada’s Diamond Jubilee.

Canada’s philatelic history receives the numismatic treatment in a new series of rectangular silver coins from the Royal Canadian Mint.

Canada’s postal past is lined with philatelic gems that are a pictorial journey through time. The Canada’s Historical Stamps series from the RCM is a tribute to early 20th century stamp designs. The coin series’ colorful reproductions are engraved within “perforated” edges that transform the rectangular coins into a stamp shape. The series begins with the stamp issued June 29, 1927, for Canada’s Diamond Jubilee.

The reverse of the Proof .9999 fine silver $20 coin features a faithful reproduction of the 1927 stamp, as detailed as the original — complete with its horizontal lines that were the product of intaglio printing and line engraving, among the oldest methods of stamp production.

The addition of color over engraving completes the reproduction of this original brown carmine-colored 3-cent stamp.

Titled Centre Block of the Parliament Buildings, the original design by Herman Herbert Schwartz and engraved by Harold Osborn features a front view of the Peace Tower and Centre Block building on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

The coin’s modern color mimics the hue of the original issue, while the double dates 1867 and 1927 and the word CONFEDERATION reflect the 60th anniversary of Confederation.

Like the 1927 stamp, the coin’s reverse design includes ornamental flourishes and the word CANADA on a scroll banner, along with the bilingual POSTES / POST and the stamp’s face value shown as the number 3 and the word CENTS.

The coin’s obverse features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt.

The coin measures 51 millimeters wide and 30 millimeters tall, with a weight of 31.86 grams and a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces.

It retails for $139.95 Canadian from the RCM.

To learn more or order the coin, visit the RCM website.

