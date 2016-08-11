Selfless dedication is the theme of four 2016 coins from the Royal Canadian Mint, and police officers are the latest subject in the series.

The RCM on Aug. 2 released the third $15 coin in the National Heroes silver series, honoring police officers.

The reverse design by Canadian artist Ken Ryan uses selective color over detailed engraving in a rendition of a police officer in action.

A police car parked on the side of a paved roadway appears in the background.

Selective color brings to life the dark blue uniform of the police officer in the foreground, along with the red striping on the pants and the band around the peaked police cap. Responding to a crime in progress, the officer sprints into action with right hand stretched toward the equipment belt, while the left hand brings a whistle to the officer’s lips.

The Proof .9999 fine silver $15 coin weighs 23.17 grams, measures 36.07 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces.

The Police Officers coin follows the May 3 launch of a coin for firefighters, and a June 7 coin for paramedics.

The final coin in the set, honoring military members, is due for release Sept. 6.

The National Heroes coins have a release price of $69.95 Canadian.

Distributor Talisman Coins offers the coin for $52.95 U.S. Earlier issues remain available at varied prices. To order, visit the distributor website.