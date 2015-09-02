Canada's Pocket Change 150 contest is in full swing
- Published: Sep 2, 2015, 6 AM
To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the country, the Royal Canadian Mint has given a chance for Canadians to vote on designs and ideas for five 2017 coin denominations from the 5-cent coin to the $2 piece.
Via Twitter or Facebook, voters may vote until Oct. 9 for designs inspired by hobbies, passions, and environmental wonders of their country.
Voters may select from five categories, defined below, with five designs submitted for consideration in each category for a total of 25 designs.
The five categories are:
- Our Wonders (Canada’s beauty, from nature to monuments)
- Our Character (Values or principles that define Canadian identity)
- Our Achievements (Discoveries, exploration or victories)
- Our Passions (From culture to sports, to pastimes)
- Canada’s future (This category is reserved for Canadians 12 years of age and under for the 25-cent coin)
Design possibilities found among the five categories include those with themes like "The Salmon's Run," "Want to Build a Snowman?" and "Making the Impossible Possible." Many of the designs recognize various achievements that the country has reached.
Participants may vote as often as they like until the Octo. 9 deadline.
Read some past Coin World coverage on the contest here, as well.
