Canada's Pocket Change 150 contest is in full swing

Citizens from all corners of Canada have the chance to help design several denomination coins for 2017.

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the country, the Royal Canadian Mint has given a chance for Canadians to vote on designs and ideas for five 2017 coin denominations from the 5-cent coin to the $2 piece.

Via Twitter or Facebook, voters may vote until Oct. 9 for designs inspired by hobbies, passions, and environmental wonders of their country.

Voters may select from five categories, defined below, with five designs submitted for consideration in each category for a total of 25 designs.

The five categories are:

Our Wonders (Canada’s beauty, from nature to monuments)

(Canada’s beauty, from nature to monuments) Our Character (Values or principles that define Canadian identity)

(Values or principles that define Canadian identity) Our Achievements (Discoveries, exploration or victories)

(Discoveries, exploration or victories) Our Passions (From culture to sports, to pastimes)

(From culture to sports, to pastimes) Canada’s future (This category is reserved for Canadians 12 years of age and under for the 25-cent coin)

Design possibilities found among the five categories include those with themes like "The Salmon's Run," "Want to Build a Snowman?" and "Making the Impossible Possible." Many of the designs recognize various achievements that the country has reached.

Participants may vote as often as they like until the Octo. 9 deadline.

Read some past Coin World coverage on the contest here, as well.