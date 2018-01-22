Canada’s native inukshuk shines in silver on $20 coin

The 2018 Iconic Canada Inukshuk silver $20 coin depicts the famous Arctic emblem, the inukshuk.

The loon and Bluenose are iconic Canadian symbols coin collectors know well, but a new coin from Canada celebrates a national symbol of truly native origins.

The 2018 Iconic Canada Inukshuk silver $20 coin depicts the famous Arctic emblem, the inukshuk, a rock pile arranged in human form, whose open arms make it a representation of Canada’s northern spirit, according to the Royal Canadian Mint.

This reverse gold-plated coin celebrates a revered cultural icon that carries special meaning for the Inuit.

The Proof .9999 fine silver $20 coin features gold plating around the Inukshuk to highlight the figure against a golden background, in a design by Tony Bianco.

The Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse. Gold plating surrounds the portrait.

The coin weighs 31.39 grams and measures 38 millimeters in diameter.

It comes packaged in a maroon clamshell with black beauty box.

The coin has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces and retails for $114.95 Canadian.

To order the coin, visit the RCM website.