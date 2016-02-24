Canada's migratory bird coin series takes flight

Canada has begun a four-coin series of Proof .9999 fine silver $20 coins marking the centennial of the Migratory Birds Convention. The first coin depicts the mountain bluebird.

The concept of wildlife conservation is relatively modern, and in 2016 Canada and the United States share a milestone in migratory bird protection.

To mark the centennial of the Migratory Birds Convention, the Royal Canadian Mint has begun a four-coin series of Proof .9999 fine silver $20 coins depicting various birds that are protected through these efforts.

The first coin in the series honors the mountain bluebird (Sialia currucoides).

The reverse design by Canadian artist Claudio D’Angelo features a side profile of a mountain bluebird in flight over an open meadow, near which a nest box sits on a fence post alongside a rocky stream.

Selective color recreates the mountain bluebird’s sky-blue plumage against the rolling foothills of the Rocky Mountains in the background.

The other three coins in the program will celebrate the American avocet, American goldfinch, and pileated woodpecker.

The bluebird coin weighs 31.39 grams and measures 38 millimeters in diameter.

It has a mintage limit of 7,000 pieces and retails for $99.95 Canadian, but is available from distributor Talisman Coins at a fixed price in U.S. dollars, $69.95.

To order, visit the distributor website.