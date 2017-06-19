A new large silver coin from Canada was produced to highlight the Zentangle drawing method. The $30 coin honors the grey wolf.

The Royal Canadian Mint has issued a 2-ounce silver $30 coin with a design employing the Zentangle method.

According to the RCM, the Zentangle Method is an easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. It was created by Rick Roberts and Maria Thomas. “Zentangle” is a registered trademark of Zentangle Inc.

The Proof .9999 fine silver $30 coin celebrates the grey wolf, Canis lupus, an animal that has long inspired Canada’s artists to create artwork that captures the wild beauty of the iconic species.

This coin introduces a new take on the traditional image of the fearless predator, by combining varying abstract patterns in a engraved celebration of life as art.

The reverse design by Canadian artist Jori Van Der Linde features a unique side-profile view of the grey wolf.

Its familiar silhouette, distinctive features and steely gaze provide a framework for the portrait.

The texture of the wolf’s fur lends itself beautifully to the layering of repetitive abstract patterns that is a key component of the Zentangle method.

“Precision engraving and multiple finishes ensure that each pattern is kept distinct from the other, with shaded elements and thicker lines to provide contrast and depth to the overall arrangement,” according to the RCM.

The reverse also features the engraved face value 30 DOLLARS, the year 2017, and the word CANADA.

The obverse recreates one of the patterns seen on the reverse (albeit on a larger scale), and features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt.

The coin weighs 62.69 grams, measures 50 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 4,000 pieces.

It retails for $124.95 U.S. and is available in the United States from two official RCM distributors, Gatewest Coins and Talisman Coins.

