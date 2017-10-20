Canada scores with coin shaped like Stanley Cup

Canada celebrates the 125th anniversary of the Stanley Cup with a Reverse Proof .999 fine silver $50 coin shaped like a portion of the trophy.

The Stanley Cup coin is encapsulated and presented in a Royal Canadian Mint-branded rectangular black clamshell case with NHL branded beauty box.

National Hockey League players work all season long to be able to hoist the Stanley Cup above their heads in victory.

The Royal Canadian Mint gives coin collectors that option, no ice time required.

The RCM has issued a Reverse Proof .999 fine silver $50 coin that is shaped, in part, like the famous award for the annual winner of the NHL championship.

The trophy is 125 years old this year, and has already been featured on a circulating 25-cent coin in Canada.

The new $50 coin gives a shape and heft to the commemoration that is absent with the circulating coin.

The shape of the award has changed over the years.

In 1892, the governor general of Canada, Lord Stanley, donated a silver bowl for the purpose of fostering a competitive spirit between Canada’s amateur hockey teams. From this expression of support sprung a rich legacy, as the Stanley Cup evolved into one of the most revered trophy in professional sports — and a celebrated icon in Canada.

The reverse of the new coin presents a reduced-scale, rounded-out replica of the illustrious hockey trophy, all in a Reverse Proof finish. Two coins placed back-to-back could theoretically create a whole mini-Stanley Cup.

Detailed engraving recreates the ringed appearance of the cup’s rounded barrel base, topped by the silver bowl that replicates the one donated by Lord Stanley.

The finer details are enhanced by applications of different finishes that alter the way light reflects from the coin’s silver surface, infusing the innovative design with a life-like sense of depth and dimension.

Inscriptions of past winners, however, are not included in the design and engraving of this “trophy coin.”

The obverse is flat, and features the commemorative dates 1892–2017, the words THE STANLEY CUP LA COUPE STANLEY, the engraved face value 50 DOLLARS, and the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt.

The coin weighs 99.53 grams and is 58 millimeters tall.

The coin has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces and an issue price of $359.95 in Canadian funds.

To order the Stanley Cup coin, visit the RCM’s website.