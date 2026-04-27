Canada’s icon lights up on coins that glow with national pride

For the 50 year anniversary of Toronto's CN Tower, the Royal Canadian Mint issues a rectangular silver $20 collector coin and a circulating $2 coin treated with bioluminescence to glow in the dark higlighting the city's skyline and the tower's light.

Canada’s most recognizable landmark is stepping into the spotlight once again — this time in illuminated form. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the CN Tower’s official opening, the Royal Canadian Mint is releasing a series of circulating commemorative $2 coins and collectible issues paying tribute to the enduring symbol that’s defined Toronto’s skyline for half a century.

These coins don’t just commemorate history; several of them literally glow with it.

The CN Tower represents ambition, optimism, and Canadian ingenuity, a powerful reminder of what engineering excellence and national confidence can achieve.

This spirit is at the heart of the commemorative $2 ringed bimetallic circulating coin, everyday change celebrating the national legacy. The circulating coins are available in two versions: with the special glow treatment or without. A special collector card offering one of each is priced at $14.95 Canadian. The coins are also offered in rolls.

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The 2026 50th Anniversary of the CN Tower colorized special wrap roll of the $2 coins and the non-colorized version are each priced at $89.95 Canadian. Other packaging options are also available.

Only the second glow-in-the-dark Canadian circulation coin, this release brings photo-luminescent technology to everyday collectibles.

Each colorized roll contains 25 colorized coins with a reverse celebrating the Tower-dominated skyline in daylight and, activated under ultraviolet light, aglow at night, with the CN Tower and Toronto skyline emerging in the dark.

Other design details include a rendering of the 1976 skyline in black along the lakeshore and as a reflection in the lake, while the current, higher skyline rises above it. The blues of the coin were chosen also to “reflect Toronto’s [sport] franchises,” according to the designer, Canadian illustrator Carl Wiens.

Another collector option is the rectangular Proof .9999 fine 1-ounce silver $20 coin weighing 31.56 grams and measuring 49.8 by 28.6 millimeters. The $20 coin’s mintage is 7,500 pieces priced at $299.95 Canadian (and a UV black light flashlight is included).

Designed by Steve Hepburn to capture both the scale and the emotion of the Tower, the silver coin’s reverse presents a striking dual experience. By day, its silhouette inspires awe; by night, it reflects the magic of the Tower illuminated against Toronto’s sky. Viewed under a black light, the reverse design transforms, revealing a glowing CN Tower lit in Canada’s colors. This hidden scene mirrors a familiar experience for anyone who has ever looked up at the Tower after dark.

A Proof .9999 fine gold $20 gold, without color, also celebrates the tower with a reverse design by Neil Hamelin. The 29-millimeter, 15.43 gram piece has a mintage of 800 coins, each priced at $4,759.95 Canadian.

The obverse of each of the coins carries the Steven Rosati effigy of king Charles III.

Whether encountered in circulation, admired in a special wrap roll, or treasured in silver or gold, these coins celebrate 50 years of innovation, engineering excellence, and skyline-defining beauty. Like the CN Tower itself, they remind Canadians to look up — with pride, with wonder, and now, with a little extra light.

For further information see www.mint.ca/en. Connect with Coin World:

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