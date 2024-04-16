Canada has issued a modern 5-ounce silver dollar version of Emanuel Hahn’s classic design for the 1939 silver dollar.

Emanuel Hahn’s classic design for the 1939 silver dollar for Canada has new life in a 5-ounce silver commemorative dollar coin from the Royal Canadian Mint.

The 2024 antique finish .9999 fine silver dollar is the first issue for RCM of a so-called “thin” 5-ounce coin. The coin measures 110 millimeters in diameter, compared to the typical 65.25-millimeter size of other RCM 5-ounce silver coins.

The original 1939 silver dollar was minted with a 36-millimeter diameter.

Honoring a classic design

Working from Hahn’s hand-drawn mock-up, preserved in the National Currency Collection of the Bank of Canada, engravers painstakingly re-created Hahn’s preliminary “Parliament” art concept for commemorating the royal visit of King George VI — whose effigy by Thomas H. Paget appears on the obverse — and Queen Elizabeth.

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Retry

Every pencil mark and even the fold lines of the original paper document are etched upon the coin’s reverse, where the relief — struck incuse to accomplish that hand-drawn look — honors both the artist and the artwork that holds historical significance.

Instead of raised relief, the design was struck incuse to capture the look of a pencil drawing. In addition to the pencil marks and paper fold lines, the lines around the lettering and other detail from the archived art were painstakingly re-created for the extraordinary collectible.

The effigy of King George VI on the obverse corresponds with the 1939-dated reverse.

Specifications, details

The coin weighs 158.5 grams, has a mintage limit of 1,350 pieces, and retails for $629.95 Canadian.

It is packaged in a black clamshell case with a black beauty box, and includes an art card featuring a reproduction of the original drawing.

Delivery is expected to begin April 12. To order, or learn more, visit the RCM website, www.mint.ca.

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