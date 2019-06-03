Canada releases two D-Day $2 coins into circulation

Several examples of the new D-Day coin are shown, immediately after receiving the color application on the reverse during production May 13.

Canada marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day with two 2019 $2 coins. The plain version is shown.

Residents of Canada can now look for new $2 coins to commemorate the sacrifice of Canadian soldiers on D-Day.

The Royal Canadian Mint on May 27 released circulating commemorative 2019 $2 coins marking the 75th anniversary of the critical World War II moment, during which Canadian soldiers were among Allied forces storming the beaches of Normandy. Both standard and colorful versions are entering circulation.

Inside Coin World: Spotlight on two 1916-S dimes: Columns found only in the June 17 issue of “Coin World” look at 1916-S dimes, death from cleaning coins, and counterfeiter biographies.

The coins honor the “brave Canadians ... [who] helped establish the Allied foothold that would lead to the liberation of Western Europe,” according to the RCM.

This design was unveiled at the Moncton Garrison, home to the 37 Canadian Brigade of the North Shore Regiment (New Brunswick) whose troops were among the 13 Canadian regiments landing at Juno Beach on June 6, 1944.

Designed by Canadian artist Alan Daniel, the reverse conveys the anticipation of Canadian soldiers approaching the beach.

Three soldiers are peering from their landing craft. On the outer ring, engravings of ships and aircraft illustrate the massive air and naval operation that supported the troops taking part in the largest seaborne invasion in military history.

D-DAY/LE JOUR J is engraved above the soldiers’ helmets. At the bottom, the words REMEMBER/SOUVENIR appear on either side of the coin’s 2019 date.

The obverse features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II designed by Canadian artist Susanna Blunt in 2003.

Limited to a mintage of 3 million coins, of which 2 million will feature color, the $2 circulation coin commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day is now entering general circulation.

The public should see them gradually appear in their change, as bank branches and businesses begin replenishing inventories of $2 coins. The Mint will also hold a number of public coin exchanges at its boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, in addition to other locations around the country.

Several collector versions (in special packaging and other metals) are also being offered through the RCM website, www.mint.ca. onths, the Mint will also hold a number of public coin exchanges at its boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, in addition to other locations around the country.

Several collector versions (in special packaging and other metals) are also being offered through the RCM website.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter