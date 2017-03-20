Canada marks Confederation on Proof silver dollar

Canada’s annual silver dollar marks the 150th anniversary of the nation’s Confederation. An allegorical Canada rises to face the future on the reverse of the coin.

Canada’s robust commemorative coin program in 2017 celebrating the 150th anniversary of Confederation continues from the Royal Canadian Mint.

The latest entry into this outpouring of offerings is the annual Proof silver dollar.

The 2017 silver dollar features a bold, modern allegory of the nation of Canada, created by Canadian artist Rebecca Yanovskaya.

In the foreground, an allegorical representation of Canada rises up as a strong, majestic, bold woman; she has a youthful appearance, given Canada’s status as a relatively young nation. As described by the RCM, “Canada” is the picture of grace and a vision of strength in her protective armor; and yet, she carries no weapon — a symbolic nod to Canada’s historic peacekeeping role and the nation’s efforts to bring peace throughout the world. Her brow is wreathed in a garland of poppies, much as the lyrics to O Canada affirm in French.

Facing out as though looking to the future, Canada’s gaze is calm and steady while her arms are open wide, ready to embrace what challenges and triumphs lie ahead. In one hand is a symbolic representation of the British North America Act, which represents the birth of the Dominion of Canada 150 years ago; in the other hand is a single feather that pays tribute to those who helped forge the nation’s path: the First Nations peoples and the Fathers of Confederation. A fur cape is a further reminder of First Nations traditions, as well as the importance of the fur trade in Canada’s early history.

Thirteen rays of light — one for each province and territory — shine down upon Canada, while the waves at her feet represent the oceans that surround the nation of Canada. Canadian banners link air, land and sea, while in the background, Mount Logan (Canada’s tallest peak) represents the diversity of the landscape, and alludes to the ability of Canadians to “rise” to challenges — yesterday, today and tomorrow.

“Strong, wise and hopeful, Canada embodies the ideals and aspirations of a nation that has proudly come into its own since its creation in 1867,” according to the RCM.

“The image of Canada is the visual embodiment of a nation that is today celebrating its 150-year journey, while looking ahead to the future.”

The Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse of the silver dollar.

The .9999 fine silver dollar weighs 23.17 grams, measures 36.07 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 30,000 pieces. It retails for $59.99 Canadian.

Selectively gold plated $1

A special gold-plated version of the Proof silver dollar is available only as part of the annual silver Proof set.

In addition to the special annual large dollar, the 2017 Silver Proof set features the classic circulating coin designs, including the coins showing the beaver, caribou and polar bear. These designs will not be used for circulating coinage in 2017 but will return in 2018 after being replaced for the Confederation anniversary with one-year type designs.

All coins in the Silver Proof set are composed of .9999 fine silver.

The Loon $1 and Polar Bear $2 coins each feature selective gold plating, while the 5-, 10-, 25- and 50-cent coins are plain.

The Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse of the coins in the Proof set.

The Silver Proof set is presented in a genuine leather book-style case that offers a way to showcase the coins.

The set has a mintage limit of 20,000 and retails for $234.95 Canadian.

Distributor Talisman Coins offers the individual coin and set at fixed prices in U.S. funds. The dollar is priced at $44.95 and the set is offered at $164.95.

To order, visit the distributor website.