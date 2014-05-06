Canada launches Stained Glass silver $20 coin for Castle

Photography by Steve Roper and courtesy of Craigdarroch Castle.

Photographer Steve Roper captures a view of Craigdarroch Castle, whose stained glass is renowned throughout Canada and now the subject of a new coin from the Royal Canadian Mint.

A new Proof silver $20 coin from the Royal Canadian Mint showcases the stained glass at Craigdarroch Castle in Victoria, British Columbia.

The Royal Canadian Mint on May 6 issued the first coin in a new Stained Glass series.

The reverse of the Proof .999 fine silver $20 coin imitates a piece of stained glass found at Craigdarroch Castle, which is located in Victoria, British Columbia.

The focal point of the design is the grouping of six brightly colored flowers; each petal has been filled by hand with blue, purple and red translucent enamel to recreate a stained glass effect. Green translucent enamel is applied to the veined leaves. The original window’s weave pattern fills the background.

The Victorian-era castle has 39 rooms (many lavishly furnished with late Victorian pieces) and more than 25,000 square feet of space. Perched on the highest hill of the city, the castle was initially owned by coal baron Robert Dunsmuir and his wife, Joan. Robert Dunsmuir died 10 months before construction was finished.

After Dunsmuir’s widow died in 1908, the castle served as a military hospital, college and music conservatory, among other things. It has been a museum since 1979.

The obverse of the coin features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt.

The coin weighs 31.39 grams, measures 38 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces. It was issued at $129.95 Canadian.

The U.S. prices for collectors in the United States buying from the RCM fluctuate with the exchange rate, calculated at the time of purchase.

Telephone the RCM inside the United States at 800-268-6468. In Canada, telephone the RCM at 800-267-1871. Visit the RCM website to order.

Gatewest Coin Ltd., and Talisman Coins, official distributors for the RCM, carry the coin at fixed prices in U.S. dollars.

Talisman offers the $20 coin for $119.95, the $25 coin for $129.95 and the gold $200 coin for $2,599.95. Gatewest offers the $20 coin for $121.95, the $25 coin for $130.95 and the gold coin for $2,608.95.

To contact Gatewest, telephone the firm at 888-565-2646 or visit its website.

Telephone Talisman at 888-552-2646 or visit its website.