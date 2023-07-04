Canada issues new commemorative $2 coin into circulation

The Royal Canadian Mint issued a circulating commemorative $2 coin in plain and colorful versions to honor Canada’s National Indigenous People’s Day.

Three artists collaborated to design the reverse of a new circulating commemorative $2 coin in Canada.

The Royal Canadian Mint on June 20 unveiled the new coin, which honors Indigenous Peoples Day and entered circulation on June 21.

The unveiling was chosen for the eve of the Summer Solstice because it is a day of great significance for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people across Canada. The release date is also the date of Canada’s National Indigenous People’s Day (the day is observed on Oct. 9 in the United States of America).

Design background

Three women artists, each one representing the First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities residing in Canada, created the reverse design.

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Retry

The artists “fused personal visions of their respective cultures to create a unique perspective of First Nations, Inuit and Métis heritage that all people living in Canada can honour and celebrate,” according to the RCM.

The artists are Megan Currie, English River First Nation, Myrna Pokiak (Agnaviak),

Inuvialuit Settlement Region and Jennine Krauchi, Red River Métis. The artists explain the creative intent behind their personal choice of symbolism at www.mint.ca/nipd.

National Chief RoseAnne Archibald said, “Meegwetch (thank you) to the Royal Canadian Mint for this symbolic gesture by commemorating our partnership on the healing path forward with this inspiring new $2 circulation coin.”

Specifications, options

The obverse of the $2 coin features the Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II with the 1952 2022 dual dates of her reign.

The circulating coin has a mintage of three million pieces, with two million examples offered having green, red, black, white and copper highlights added to the design.

The coin will reach Canadians through their change as bank branches and businesses replenish their inventories of $2 coins. In addition, collector keepsake options include either color or plain versions of the $2 coin in six-piece sets also containing Uncirculated examples of 2023 circulation coins, from five cents to $1.

Specially wrapped rolls, in color or plain versions, are also available. The RCM has issued a 1-ounce .999 fine silver version of the design. Full details are at www.mint.ca/nipd.

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