Canada issues new single-source gold $50 Maple Leaf

Canada’s second ever single-source pure gold Maple Leaf, a 2024 $50 coin, is from Agnico Eagle’s Detour Lake mine in northern Ontario.

The Royal Canadian Mint on Sept. 20 issued its newest gold Maple Leaf bullion coin completely sourced from a single mine.

Members of Costco Canada had the first opportunity to acquire one of the world’s most popular 1-ounce pure gold bullion coins, sourced and refined under the industry’s strictest segregation protocols.

The 2024 Maple Leaf Single Mine 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 bullion coin is entirely composed of gold from Canadian mining firm Agnico Eagle’s Detour Lake mine in northern Ontario. The coin is now available at select Costco stores across Canada, as well as online at www.costco.ca.

Design, security features

The reverse of the newest single-mined gold coin features Walter Ott’s engraving of a sugar maple leaf, the hallmark of the RCM’s Maple Leaf family of bullion coins.

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This central design is also surrounded by an array of precisely machined radial lines. Beneath it appears a micro-engraved maple leaf-shaped security mark containing an engraved number 24, visible only under magnification, denoting the coin’s year of issue. Adjacent to the security feature is a privy mark of a hand cradling a globe, symbolizing the single-source origin of the coin’s 99.99% pure gold. The coin is also protected by Bullion DNA, a trademarked technology.

The Steven Rosati effigy of King Charles III appears on the obverse.

This gold bullion coin is encapsulated in credit card-style packaging that includes a certificate of purity and authenticity signed by the RCM’s chief assayer.

Second such issue

”Agnico Eagle is proud to be a partner of choice as a trusted source of responsibly produced gold for the Royal Canadian Mint’s single-source mined gold bullion coin,” said Ammar Al-Joundi, President and CEO of Agnico Eagle Mines, in a press release. “After one from Meliadine in 2022, this is the second single mine gold bullion coin produced entirely from gold out of an Agnico Eagle operation.”

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