Canada issues half-kilogram silver $125 coin for Canadian Horse

Canada’s second ever half-kilogram silver $125 coin marks the 350th anniversary of the Canadian Horse’s introduction.

The resilient, good-natured horse, the petit cheval de fer (the “little iron horse,” as it became known in its native Quebec) has survived near extinction to emerge as one of Canada’s official national symbols.

The Proof .9999 fine silver coin is struck on the Royal Canadian Mint’s new 85.3-millimeter blank.

The 2015 Canadian Horse coin features a reverse design by Michelle Grant, of three horses charging across the Canadian landscape.

The Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.

According to the RCM, the Canadian Horse is the purest North American horse breed. DNA testing proves it to be unrelated to other North American breeds. The RCM also reports that some historians contend that it was the Canadian Horse that gave the North a cavalry advantage in the American Civil War.

The coin has a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces, each packaged in a black beauty box within a wooden case.

The coin's issue price is $1,099.95 Canadian.

Two distributors offer the coin at fixed U.S. dollar prices to North American buyers; Gatewest Coins offers the coin for $954.95, and Talisman Coins’ price is $899.95.

Contact Gatewest at 888-565-2646 or visit its website.

Contact Talisman at 888-552-2646 or visit its website.

