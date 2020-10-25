Canada issues dollar for UN 75th anniversary milestone

Colorful and plain circulating 2020 dollar coins from the Royal Canadian Mint mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

The United Nations was born 75 years ago, in the rubble of war.

The milestone anniversary is the subject of the Royal Canadian Mint’s new circulating commemorative dollars for Canada, one of the 51 original member nations of the organization.

In 1945, those nations, including Canada, signed a treaty to establish a new world body with four fundamental goals: to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war; champion human rights; foster respect for international law and treaties; and promote social progress.

Mark history, make history

This is the Royal Canadian Mint’s very first colorful circulating dollar coin; a plain version was also released.

The reverse, commemorating the 75th anniversary of Canada’s signing of the United Nations Charter, was designed by Westport, Ontario, artist Joel Kimmel.

In a nod to the UN logo, a world map within an olive branch wreath is paired with a maple leaf to symbolize Canada’s commitment to the UN and its values. This central design is framed by a 1945–2020 double date and the words UN CHARTER and CHARTE DE L’ONU along the edge.

Two million colorful coins, with a red maple leaf and olive branches in the same shade of blue as the United Nations flag, entered circulation beginning Oct. 22. The circulating plain version is limited to 1 million coins.

The obverse features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II designed by Canadian artist Susanna Blunt in 2003.

In addition, the RCM has issued an annual year set of 2020 coins, with Uncirculated versions of all five standard designs, from 5-cent piece to the $2 coin, and both plain and colorful versions of the new UN dollar.

The set has a product limit of 100,000 and retails for $22.95 Canadian.

To order, visit a special page at the RCM’s website, www.mint.ca/victory.

