Canada issues colorful circulating dual-dated 10-cent coin

Canada celebrates the centennial of the Bluenose schooner with a new design for the 10-cent coin, which is available plain or with color. In addition, a version of the standard design (right) features dual dates, 1921 - 2021.

Canada’s 10-cent coin, depicting the iconic Bluenose schooner, has received a makeover.

For the first time since 1937, the Royal Canadian Mint re-designed the image of a classic ship that Canadians have known and loved for a century. This new design by Nova Scotia marine artist Yves Bérubé was issued in celebration of Bluenose’s 100th anniversary. To add to the occasion, the RCM also launched Canada’s first-ever colored 10-cent coin, featuring a touch of blue that brings to life the deep waters of the North Atlantic that Bluenose ruled throughout its illustrious career.

All other 10-cent coins manufactured this year with the classic schooner reverse design by Emanuel Hahn, released beginning in 1937, are also being doubled-dated 1921–2021 in recognition of this milestone anniversary.

All of these new coins began entering circulation on Oct. 22.

Bluenose background

Soon after slipping into the waters of Lunenburg Harbour from the Smith and Rhuland Shipyard in March 1921, Bluenose captured the hearts and minds of Canadians as the sleekest and fastest fishing schooner the world had ever seen.

In its first season, Bluenose both hauled in a record catch on the Grand Banks and brought the International Fishermen’s Trophy back to Nova Scotia. In addition to proving itself an outstanding working vessel, Bluenose remained undefeated in this racing series and proudly defended the title “Queen of the North Atlantic Fishing Fleet” over nearly 20 years of racing.

Bluenose also represented Canada on the international stage with memorable appearances at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1933 and at King George V’s Silver Jubilee in 1935.

Designing a tribute

On the reverse of the coin, Bérubé’s tribute to Bluenose shows an angled view of the famous schooner, under full sail and heeled to port on the open sea.

The obverse features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt.

In all, 6 million colored versions and nine million uncolored versions of the coin will enter circulation.

Since January, the Mint has engaged in a year-long celebration of Bluenose’s milestone anniversary through an extensive suite of collectibles. Joining those issues are specially packaged collector products with the new versions.

First is a collector keepsake set featuring both versions of the commemorative circulation coin, packaged with Uncirculated versions of classic 2021 circulation coins (5-cent to $2).

The set has a mintage limit of 100,000 sets and retails for $24.95 Canadian.

There is also a Special Wrap Roll set consisting of three 50-coin rolls. Each roll features a different commemorative reverse design: the plain and colored versions of featuring Bérubé’s anniversary artwork, as well as 1921–2021 double-dated coins featuring the original 1937 schooner design.

This set has a mintage of 40,000 and retails for $29.95 Canadian.

For an in-depth look at the history of Bluenose and to learn more about the coins, visit www.mint.ca/bluenose.

