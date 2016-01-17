Canada issues silver $8 Dragon Dance coin

Dragons are integral to Asian cultures, and the Royal Canadian Mint celebrates the Dragon Dance on a 2016 silver $8 coin.

The Royal Canadian Mint’s latest silver coin carries an auspicious denomination.

The Matte Proof 2016 .9999 fine silver coin is denominated $8, which the RCM said is highly symbolic of wealth and prosperity. The Dragon Dance coin was released Jan. 12.

The reverse image by Canadian artist Harvey Chan features a traditional Chinese dragon, its long, serpentine body disappearing far into the distance. The dragon’s undulating form conveys the dynamic energy of its dance as numerous people with poles move the shell of its body above their heads. Above the dragon, tiny bursts add a festive tone to the image. The dragon’s face is reminiscent of a horse, but it also has a beard, whiskers, fangs, horns and fish scales, and holds the “pearl of wisdom” is its mouth.

Dragons have been a part of Asian culture for thousands of years. Unlike the fire-breathing villains of the West, Asian dragons are seen as friendly and benevolent creatures and play a key role in celebrations, particularly Chinese New Year.

The Spring Festival (Chun-jie) is a critical time of rebirth that signals the upcoming planting season and can always benefit from the dragon’s wisdom, longevity and life-giving rain.

The obverse of the coin features the Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin weighs 7.96 grams, measures 27 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 20,000 pieces.

Distributor Talisman Coins offers the coin for $20.95.

For more information, or to order, visit the distributor website.