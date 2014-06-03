Canada issues Proof 25th-ounce gold Seahorse 50-cent coin

A new small Proof gold 50-cent coin from the Royal Canadian Mint features the lined seahorse, native to the coastal waters of Nova Scotia.

The lined seahorse, native to the coastal waters off Nova Scotia, is the second subject of the Sea Creatures series from the Royal Canadian Mint.

The tiny creature with a bony armor appears on the reverse of the Proof 2014 25th-ounce .9999 fine gold 50-cent coin, in a design by wildlife artist Emily Damstra.

In addition to having a horse-like head and a tail like a monkey, the lined seahorse (Hippocampus erectus) can change colors and shapes. Males in the species have a brood pouch like a kangaroo so they can hatch and raise as many as 700 fry until they know how to swim.

This second coin follows a Proof 2013 gold 50-cent coin depicting the starfish.

The 2014 coin weighs 1.27 grams, measures 13.92 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces. The mintage limit for the Seahorse coin reflects a drop from the 10,000-coin limit for the first issue.

The Seahorse coin was issued at $129.95 in Canadian funds.

The U.S. prices for collectors in the United States buying from the RCM fluctuate with the exchange rate, calculated at the time of purchase.

Telephone the RCM inside the United States at 800-268-6468. In Canada, telephone the RCM at 800-267-1871. Visit the RCM website to order.

Gatewest Coin Ltd. and Talisman Coins, official distributors for the RCM, carry the coin at fixed prices in U.S. dollars; both firms offer the coin for $112.95 U.S.

To contact Gatewest, telephone the firm at 888-565-2646 or visit its website.

Telephone Talisman at 888-552-2646 or visit its website.