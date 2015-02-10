Canada hopes to ‘hook’ collectors with sportfishing series

The Royal Canadian Mint begins a four-coin North American Sport Fish series of silver $20 coins, with the first honoring the largemouth bass.

The first issue in the Royal Canadian Mint’s new North American Sport Fish series features the largemouth bass.

This series will include four silver coins and two precious metals coins not yet announced.

The Proof Largemouth Bass .9999 fine silver $20 coin weighs 31.39 grams and measures 38 millimeters in diameter. The coin had already sold 87 percent of its mintage limit of 6,500 pieces as of Feb. 4, the day after it went on sale to the public.

The reverse design, by Canadian artist Curtis Atwater, presents a dynamic portrait of a largemouth bass leaping from a tree-lined lake, its tail arching to the right. The large mouth from which it gets its common name is open wide, displaying its strong lower jaw. The fish’s scales and fins, along with spraying water, are engraved in detail. In the background, the shore is lined in tall conifers.

The Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.

The second issue will feature the northern pike, with the third coin to showcase the walleye. The final silver coin will feature the rainbow trout.

The RCM offers the largemouth bass coin at an official issue price of $99.95. Distributors Gatewest Coins and Talisman Coins offer the coin at $79.95 in U.S. funds.

To order, visit www.mint.ca, www.gatewestcoins.com or www.talismancoins.com.

