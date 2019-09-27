Canada honors Winston Churchill on silver $100 coin

Sir Winston Churchill is the subject of a new large Proof silver coin from the Royal Canadian Mint.

The 2019 coin features a design inspired by a photo taken during Churchill’s wartime visit to Canada in 1941, as viewed through the lens of the legendary Armenian-Canadian photographer, Yousuf Karsh.

Snapped in the House of Commons, Karsh’s most famous photograph is one of the most widely recognized images of the 20th century — it is the definitive portrait of a wartime leader known for his inspiring speeches, said to be the “lion’s roar.”

This is the third portrait coin by “Karsh of Ottawa.”

The coin weighs 311.5-gram .9999 fine silver has a mintage limit of 700 pieces and retails for $999.95 Canadian. To order, visit the Royal Mint website.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter