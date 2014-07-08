Canada marks contributions of women in World War II with silver $1

When the world went to war in 1939, women went to work, a theme highlighted by Canada’s newest Proof 2013 .9999 fine silver dollar.

The silver dollar celebrates the 75th anniversary of the declaration of war, which came Sept. 10, 1939, with the signature of King George VI.

The reverse of the 2014 75th Anniversary of the Declaration of the Second World War coin was designed by Canadian artist Silvia Pecota. It presents a collage symbolically portraying three female workers completing construction of an Avro 683 Lancaster X heavy bomber.

In the center of the image, a standing woman in bandana and work wear of the World War II era lifts a wrench toward the ceiling of the fuselage. Flanking her on her left and right are two similarly attired women. These women are seated on a box in front of the standing woman, riveting each of the fuselage walls.

Canada began producing the Avro 683 Lancaster X during the war, with the first Canadian-built Lancaster completed Aug. 1, 1943. At the time, it was the largest aircraft ever manufactured in Canada. The Canadian version was designated the Mark X. A total of 430 Lancasters were built in Canada during the course of the war. As in America, many women in Canada stepped in to fill industrial and other roles with so many men away at war.

The obverse of the coin carries the Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin weighs 23.17 grams, measures 36.07 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces. It retails for $69.95 in Canadian funds.

Order details

The U.S. prices for collectors in the United States buying from the RCM fluctuate with the exchange rate, calculated at the time of purchase.

Telephone the RCM inside the United States at 800-268-6468. In Canada, telephone the RCM at 800-267-1871. Visit the RCM website to order.

Gatewest Coin Ltd. and Talisman Coins, official distributors for the RCM, carry the coin at fixed prices in U.S. dollars.

Gatewest offers the coin for $60.95 in U.S. funds; Talisman’s price is $64.95.

To contact Gatewest, telephone the firm at 888-565-2646 or visit its website.

Telephone Talisman at 888-552-2646 or visit its website.